11 Habits for a Complete and Successful Life

Every once in a while in this time-pressed, deadline-driven, profit-oriented world, it’s good to take a break, recharge, and remember there’s more to life than work. For some, that’s easy; for others it’s practically unimaginable. (When was your last unplugged vacation?)

With countless studies chronicling increased rates of work-related stress, burnout, and “quiet quitting,” let’s consider this post from online entrepreneur and personal development blogger Pete Zafra on his MoneyMiniBlog.

Zafra proposes 11 habits he says will help give you “a complete and successful life.” While that’s a tall order, the longest journey begins with the first step—and here are 11 steps in the right direction. Here’s how he begins his post, which, of course, goes into greater detail for each suggested habit.

“I love to study successful people and I don’t just mean the financially successful. I’m talking about the people who are successful in their internal and external world. These are the people who live with inner peace and outer joy and fulfillment.

“I’ve learned that success leaves clues. As long as you’re following the path of those who have achieved what you’re after, you will start picking up what it took them to get to where they are.

In this post, you will learn 11 different habits that I’ve learned and observed from people make the most out of life and the best part? You can model these habits into your life and live a more complete and successful life.”

1. Work on your mindset

2. Be grateful

3. Take care of your body

4. Give respect

5. Don’t partake in gossip

6. Remind yourself of your goals

7. Read more books

8. Be humble

9. Give and serve

10. Move past rejection

11. Strive to learn more from people who know more