12 Holiday Season Online Advertising Tactics To Maximize Your Marketing ROI

Channable has published a guide to maximizing the ROI from your holiday season marketing and advertising campaigns: “12 Online Advertising Tactics for Successful Holiday Marketing Campaigns.” Ranging from inventory management to intelligent repricing, the guide can help you make the most of your online presence and make this your best possible holiday season. For those scrambling for last-minute suggestions on how to convert customers in the 4 weeks from Thanksgiving to Christmas, download the guide here.

Here’s a list of the 12 tactics. Each is explained more fully in the guide, along with helpful tips and examples.

1. Build excitement: new product launches and collaborations

2. Update fast-moving inventory to keep promotions current

3. Stay organized—or reorganized

4. Perfect product updates

5. Attributes: the more the merrier

6. Add some bling to your images

7. Orchestrate it all: Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events

8. Show off custom collections

9. The smartest way to reprice

10. Help out last-minute shoppers

11. Counting down like clockwork

12. Doing it all, managing it all

Channable concludes by noting, “During retail’s busiest time of the year, it’s essential to make the most of the best tools, tactics, and practices that will maximize ROI and ROAS while minimizing drama, both for you and your clients. The twelve tactics will get you off to a great start, although we realize you might not have time to get all 12 in place for this year. In that case, remember: This holiday, focus on everything you’ve learned about your buyer persona, experiment with a few new tactics, and be as strategic as possible so you don’t overwhelm your shoppers with emails.”