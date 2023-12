2023 Dominators

Despite the regulatory, legislative, and other existential threats to the business model, franchising continues to grow and evolve. (See the IFA’s Legislative Update column in this issue). The evidence is in the numbers, as the following tables from FRANdata demonstrate.

Multi-unit/multi-brand operators continue to increase in number and reach with each passing year. Flynn Restaurant Group (FRG), the country’s largest franchisee, with more than 2,600 restaurants, $4.2 billion in annual sales, and 75,000 employees dominates in the U.S. And this past summer, the company realized a long-held dream to grow internationally by expanding into Australia with the purchase of 260 Pizza Huts—along with the master franchise license for the country.

FRG may be the largest, but it’s only one of many multi-unit/multi-brand franchisee organizations that dominate franchising today. These “Dominators” grow through acquisitions, new unit buildouts, refranchising, and buying up units from retiring or underperforming franchisees—a trend that only accelerated during Covid-19 as smaller or weaker operators sold out to larger and stronger ones.

Banking on their good credit, solid infrastructure, and proven track record, these larger operators are creating historically large franchisee organizations that have changed the face of modern franchising.

Today, during these post-pandemic (we hope) times, these dominators continue to create jobs by the thousands, hiring young employees and providing a career path for them to grow and become the next generation of franchise leaders. And they give back to their communities, encouraging employees to support local organizations and charities.

From its early days as a “buy yourself a job” for mom-and-pop operators, franchising has come a long way, baby!

LARGEST FRANCHISEES BY STATE

STATES & D.C. LARGEST FRANCHISEE UNITSTS ALABAMA PREMIER KINGS 122 ALASKA MICHAEL DAVIDSON; SUBWAY DEVELOPMENT OF ALASKA (tie) 21 ARIZONA DESERT DE ORO FOODS 172 ARKANSAS K-MAC ENTERPRISES 95 CALIFORNIA G & M OIL CO 279 COLORADO FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 137 CONNECTICUT GREAT AMERICAN DONUT/ICA DONUTS/VALLEY DONUTS/D&D PLAINVILLE 41 D.C. KOVAN GROUP 11 DELAWARE NISTAZOS AND SONGS FRANCHISE MANAGEMENT SERVICES 23 FLORIDA SUMMIT RESTAURANT GROUP (NEIGHBORHOOD HOSPITALITY/ARGONNE CAPITAL) 216 GEORGIA GPS HOSPITALITY 137 HAWAII KAZI FOODS 37 IDAHO FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 53 ILLINOIS THE DHANANI GROUP 208 INDIANA FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 139 IOWA MERCHANT INVESTMENTS 40 KANSAS ROTTINGHAUS COMPANY 150 KENTUCKY FOURTEEN FOODS 62 LOUISIANA GPS HOSPITALITY 119 MAINE MDM MANAGEMENT GROUP/MYSTIC VALLEY MANAGEMENT 36 MARYLAND FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 91 MASSACHUSETTS HK ENTERPRISES; CAPE COD ENTERPRISES/COUTO MANAGEMENT GROUP/DARTMOUTH MANAGEMENT GROUP/CAPE MANAGEMENT TEAM (tie) 73 MICHIGAN TEAM SCHOSTAK FAMILY RESTAURANTS 133 MINNESOTA THE DHANANI GROUP 106 MISSISSIPPI CARLISLE 78 MISSOURI FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 212 MONTANA MERIDIAN RESTAURANTS UNLIMITED 22 NEBRASKA THE DHANANI GROUP 70 NEVADA DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP 89 NEW HAMPSHIRE NGP MANAGEMENT 44 NEW JERSEY THE BRIAD GROUP 63 NEW MEXICO MERRITT GROUP 69 NEW YORK METRO FRANCHISING COMMISSARY 139 NORTH CAROLINA CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP 157 NORTH DAKOTA MIDWEST SUBWAY DEVELOPMENT 20 OHIO THE COVELLI FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 135 OKLAHOMA FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 113 OREGON JCK RESTAURANTS/KB RESTAURANTS 71 PENNSYLVANNIA FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 123 RHODE ISLAND DAN’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY 31 SOUTH CAROLINA CAROLINA RESTAURANT GROUP 53 SOUTH DAKOTA CAVE ENTERPRISES OPERATIONS 23 TENNESSEE CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP 127 TEXAS THE DHANANI GROUP 712 UTAH SIZZLING PLATTER 74 VERMONT VERMONT DONUT ENTERPRISES 17 VIRGINIA BODDIE-NOELL ENTERPRISES 176 WASHINGTON NORTHWEST RESTAURANTS 106 WEST VIRGINIA LITTLE GENERAL STORE 48 WISCONSIN CAVE ENTERPRISES OPERATIONS 108 WYOMING GRAND MERE RESTAURANT GROUP 20

ENTIRE U.S.

MSA FRANCHISED UNITS LOS ANGELES-RIVERSIDE-ORANGE COUNTY CA 19,204 NEW YORK-NORTHERN NEW JERSEY-LONG ISLAND NY-NJ-CT-PA 18,834 CHICAGO-GARY-KENOSHA IL-IN-WI 11,175 WASHINGTON-BALTIMORE DC-MD-VA-WV 10,639 DALLAS-FORT WORTH TX 10,421 HOUSTON-GALVESTON-BRAZORIA TX 9,452 ATLANTA GA 8,609 SAN FRANCISCO-OAKLAND-SAN JOSE CA 7,781 BOSTON-WORCESTER-LAWRENCE MA-NH-ME-CT 7,347 PHILADELPHIA-WILMINGTON-ATLANTIC CITY PA-NJ-DE-MD 7,106 DETROIT-ANN ARBOR-FLINT MI 6,447 PHOENIX-MESA AZ 5,968 SEATTLE-TACOMA-BREMERTON WA 5,054 DENVER-BOULDER-GREELEY CO 4,951 MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE FL 4,657 MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL MN-WI 4,646 TAMPA-SAINT PETERSBURG-CLEARWATER FL 4,515 SAN DIEGO CA 3,860 CHARLOTTE-GASTONIA-ROCK HILL NC-SC 3,822 ORLANDO FL 3,754 SAINT LOUIS MO-IL 3,715 CLEVELAND-AKRON OH 3,526 PORTLAND-SALEM OR-WA 3,358 LAS VEGAS NV-AZ 3,255 CINCINNATI-HAMILTON OH-KY-IN 3,220 INDIANAPOLIS IN 3,184 SACRAMENTO-YOLO CA 3,071 SAN ANTONIO TX 3,056 AUSTIN-SAN MARCOS TX 2,999 NASHVILLE TN 2,991 KANSAS CITY MO-KS 2,964 RALEIGH-DURHAM-CHAPEL HILL NC 2,933 PITTSBURGH PA 2,832 NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH-NEWPORT NEWS VA-NC 2,801 COLUMBUS OH 2,737 MILWAUKEE-RACINE WI 2,392 JACKSONVILLE FL 2,316 SALT LAKE CITY-OGDEN UT 2,262 OKLAHOMA CITY OK 2,086 WEST PALM BEACH-BOCA RATON FL 2,057 RICHMOND-PETERSBURG VA 1,956 GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG-ANDERSON SC 1,877 HARTFORD CT 1,818 GREENSBORO--WINSTON-SALEM-HIGH POINT NC 1,788 LOUISVILLE KY-IN 1,667 NEW ORLEANS LA 1,656 MEMPHIS TN-AR-MS 1,619 OMAHA NE-IA 1,467 BIRMINGHAM AL 1,453 GRAND RAPIDS-MUSKEGON-HOLLAND MI 1,445 KNOXVILLE TN 1,445 DAYTON-SPRINGFIELD OH 1,337 TULSA OK 1,285 CHARLESTON-NORTH CHARLESTON SC 1,283 SARASOTA-BRADENTON FL 1,239 LITTLE ROCK-NORTH LITTLE ROCK AR 1,177 FRESNO CA 1,164 COLORADO SPRINGS CO 1,155 FORT MYERS-CAPE CORAL FL 1,146 TUCSON AZ 1,144 COLUMBIA SC 1,131 DES MOINES IA 1,119 ALBUQUERQUE NM 1,116 BUFFALO-NIAGARA FALLS NY 1,088 BATON ROUGE LA 1,071 HONOLULU HI 1,063 BOISE CITY ID 1,028 LEXINGTON KY 991 ROCHESTER NY 988 MOBILE AL 980 ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY NY 973 CHATTANOOGA TN-GA 936 WICHITA KS 935 EL PASO TX 935 HARRISBURG-LEBANON-CARLISLE PA 920 BAKERSFIELD CA 918 PROVIDENCE-FALL RIVER-WARWICK RI-MA 917 MADISON WI 901 STOCKTON-LODI CA 842 AUGUSTA-AIKEN GA-SC 840 DAYTONA BEACH FL 839 ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM-EASTON PA 837 MELBOURNE-TITUSVILLE-PALM BAY FL 818 LAKELAND-WINTER HAVEN FL 809 FAYETTEVILLE-SPRINGDALE-ROGERS AR 802 JACKSON MS 794 TOLEDO OH 769 SAVANNAH GA 755 HUNTSVILLE AL 752 PENSACOLA FL 749 FORT WAYNE IN 720 SYRACUSE NY 707 MCALLEN-EDINBURG-MISSION TX 701 MYRTLE BEACH SC 700 WILMINGTON NC 690 PROVO-OREM UT 684 SCRANTON--WILKES-BARRE--HAZLETON PA 659 FORT PIERCE-PORT SAINT LUCIE FL 648 MODESTO CA 644 SPOKANE WA 642 RENO NV 642 JOHNSON CITY-KINGSPORT-BRISTOL TN-VA 635 SPRINGFIELD MO 635 LAFAYETTE LA 630 MACON GA 615 YOUNGSTOWN-WARREN OH 603 LANSING-EAST LANSING MI 593 APPLETON-OSHKOSH-NEENAH WI 592 FORT COLLINS-LOVELAND CO 591

LARGEST FRANCHISEES BY REGION

WEST

(AK, CA, HI, OR, WA) UNITS G & M OIL CO 279 HARMAN MANAGEMENT 244 AMERICAN WEST RESTAURANT GROUP 233 FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 222 AKASH MANAGEMENT 211

MOUNTAIN WEST

(CO, ID, MT, UT, WY) UNITS FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 245 SIZZLING PLATTER 118 HARMAN MANAGEMENT 106 ALVARADO CONCEPTS 94 MBN BRANDS 81

SOUTHWEST

(AZ, NV, NM) UNITS DESERT DE ORO FOODS 182 MERRITT GROUP 143 DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP 89 TERRIBLE HERBST 85 STINE ENTERPRISES 79

PLAINS

(IA, KS, MO, NE, ND, OK, SD) UNITS FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 490 ROTTINGHAUS COMPANY 285 LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS & COUNTRY STORES 177 K-MAC ENTERPRISES 162 FUGATE ENTERPRISES 138

MIDWEST

(IL, IN, MI, MN, OH, WI) UNITS DHANANI GROUP 460 FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 322 CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP 294 KBP BRANDS 277 ALLINE SALON GROUP 212

SOUTH

(AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, IA, MS, NC, SC, TN, TX, VA) UNITS DHANANI GROUP 999 FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 810 SUN HOLDINGS 662 CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP 546 KBP BRANDS 496

EAST

(DC, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, WV) UNITS FLYNN RESTAURANT GROUP 262 CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP 229 FQSR (dba KBP BRANDS) 143 METRO FRANCHISING COMMISSARY 139 BRIAD RESTAURANT & LODGING GROUP 113

NEW ENGLAND

(CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT) UNITS NGP MANAGEMENT 123 CAFUA MANAGEMENT COMPANY (CMC) 117 THE DHANANI GROUP 104 HK ENTERPRISES 89 CAPE COD ENTERPRISES/COUTO MANAGEMENT GROUP/DARTMOUTH MANAGEMENT GROUP/CAPE MANAGEMENT TEAM 85

Note: Data based on most current FDDs.

Source: FRANdata