2023 MVP Winners: Recognizing This Year's Top Multi-Unit Performers

By: Kerry Pipes | 168 Reads |
Featured in: Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine: Issue 3, 2023

Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine is once again proud to honor excellence in franchising with its annual MVP (Most Valuable Performer) Awards. The winners were celebrated on stage at this year’s Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas.

Selected from a lengthy list of nominees, this year’s MVPs represent the country’s best and brightest multi-unit franchisees, large operators, innovators, and original thinkers. Beyond excelling at growing their businesses and their brands, these franchisees support their communities and national charities and causes, exemplifying all that’s good—and great!—about franchising on so many levels.

Each of this year’s winners has a unique story to tell about their journey to success in franchising and in life—stories of their years of hard work, dedication, sacrifice, and eventual success.

From the books they read to their management philosophies, from their hiring and training practices to how they’ve weathered the pandemic, learn where they’ve come from, how they got where they are today, and where they’re going tomorrow. 

These 2023 MVPs are an inspiration to all and highlight all that’s most valuable about franchising.

  • Single-Brand Leadership Award – Tony Mattiacio
  • Multi-Brand Leadership Award (tie) – Shirin Kanji
  • Multi-Brand Leadership Award (tie) – Raj Patel
  • Spirit of Franchising Award – Austin & Lisa Campbell
  • Mega Growth Leadership Award – Eric Danver
  • Influencer for Former Pro Athlete Award – Shaquille O’Neal
  • Innovation Award – Michael Chalmers
  • Noble Cause Award – Alex Tyler
  • Influencer for Husband & Wife Award – Scarlett & Jason Dalton 
  • Veteran Entrepreneurship Award – Wyatt Batchelor
  • Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award – Antonio McBroom
Published: August 26th, 2023

Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine: Issue 3, 2023
