 2023 MVPs Tell How They Hire & Fire, Train & Retain Employees
By: Franchise Update Media | 165 Reads |

We asked our 2023 multi-unit franchisee MVPs (Most Valuable Performers): "How do you hire and fire, train and retain employees?" Here are four of their responses. More next month.

Alex Tyler, 2023 Noble Cause MVP (8 Goldfish Swim School)

Things have changed dramatically over the past few years in this department. We’ve had to adapt to hiring shortages and the ability to retain employees. During this time, we saw an opportunity to invest more in our employees who were committed to staying with us. We have given them chances to stretch for new heights that weren’t on the table before. We have found some great managers and supervisors this way.

Our training is extremely hands-on with approximately 80% done through shadowing. Training is complete upon passing a scored evaluation. Also, it’s important to note that we evaluate our new team members monthly during the first 6 months to ensure consistency. Retention is a product of good culture combined with individual opportunity. We created a 6-month road map to show new hires what they can accomplish with great performance.

Jason & Scarlett Dalton, 2023 Influencer for Husband & Wife Team MVPs (8 Camp Bow Wow)

We are always hiring and working to upgrade our staff. We are quick to move on from an employee who doesn’t show up for a shift or who calls out frequently. We spend the first two weeks training employees through our online onboarding software, and if we find a good, reliable employee, we are quick to promote and get them interacting with our customers as soon as they’re ready.

Eric Danver, 2023 Mega Growth MVP (48 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa)

We have a great internal recruiter who is critical for our new hires, and we have great processes in place for training and retention.

Published: November 2nd, 2023

