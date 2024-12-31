Sharpe Opens 12th Penn Station East Coast Subs Unit

Micah Sharpe, a veteran multi-unit franchisee, recently opened his 12th Penn Station East Coast Subs unit. The new restaurant is located at 833 W. Market Street in Akron, Ohio's Highland Square neighborhood.

Sharpe, serving as a managing partner, has played a crucial role in the growth of Penn Station franchises across Northeast Ohio. He is no stranger to the restaurant industry. From a young age, he worked alongside his father and helped operate family-owned sub shops in the Cleveland area. After years in the industry, he developed a deep respect for the Penn Station brand after working for competitors in Cleveland.

"I'm proud to be part of a brand that provides such a great-tasting product," Sharpe said. "We're excited to bring the great flavor of Penn Station East Coast Subs to Highland Square. Customers in this area appreciate comfort food that's both quick and high quality, and Penn Station fits that need perfectly."

The new Highland Square location makes one dozen locations for Sharpe, who has existing restaurants in Westlake, Lorain, Lake County, Medina, and at the University of Akron.

"Micah has done an outstanding job expanding the Penn Station brand in Northeast Ohio," said Craig Dunaway, chief operating officer of Penn Station East Coast Subs. "His passion for providing exceptional service and high-quality food is what makes Penn Station such a beloved brand. We're excited to see Micah continue to build on this success in Highland Square and beyond."

Looking ahead, Sharpe and his team are committed to continued growth with plans to open one new store each year within their region.

"We're always on the lookout for new locations in our territory," Sharpe said. "Our goal is to keep growing while maintaining the high standards of quality and service that attracts customers to Penn Station. It's exciting to be part of a brand that resonates so well with the community, and I'm proud to be contributing to its expansion."