2024 Innovation Award Winners

This year marked the 6th Annual Franchise Innovation Awards. Once again, there were more than 100 entrants in four main categories and 22 subcategories. The best of the best innovators, game changers, and disruptors competed in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Operations & Technology, Products & Services, and Human Resources. The winners of a new category, Franchise Development, will be released in October at the Franchise Leadership Development Conference in Atlanta.

A panel of judges evaluated each entry based on a brand’s stated objective, the problem or improvement targeted, and the metrics they provided about the results. Complete coverage of the Innovation Awards and the Overall Winners for Marketing and Operations & Technology can be found on page 38.

Here are this year’s winners by category:

Marketing & Branding

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Best Big Budget Campaign

Budget Blinds Best Digital Campaign

KFC Local Marketing Leadership

Blaze Pizza Best Limited Budget Campaign (under $1 million)

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes Best Loyalty App

Primrose Schools Best PR Campaign

Smalls Sliders Best Social Media Campaign

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Cause Marketing Champion

Products & Services

Hungry Howie’s Pizza Most Innovative Product Introduction

Homewatch CareGivers Most Innovative Service Introduction

Camp Bow Wow Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools

Goldfish Swim School Most Innovative Use of Data

AlphaGraphics Most Innovative Use of Technology: Services

Operations & Technology

Little Caesars Pizza Most Innovative Building Design, Remodel, or Prototype

Homewatch CareGivers Most Innovative Franchisee Support

Cousins Maine Lobster Most Innovative Operations Team

Goldfish Swim School Most Innovative Use of Data

Batteries Plus Most Innovative Use of Technology

Human Resources

Generator Supercenter Franchising Most Innovative Employee Hiring

Generator Supercenter Franchising Most Innovative Employee Recruiting

BrightStar Care Most Innovative Employee Retention

Altitude Trampoline Park Most Innovative Employee Training