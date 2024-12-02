2024 Innovation Award Winners
This year marked the 6th Annual Franchise Innovation Awards. Once again, there were more than 100 entrants in four main categories and 22 subcategories. The best of the best innovators, game changers, and disruptors competed in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Operations & Technology, Products & Services, and Human Resources. The winners of a new category, Franchise Development, will be released in October at the Franchise Leadership Development Conference in Atlanta.
A panel of judges evaluated each entry based on a brand’s stated objective, the problem or improvement targeted, and the metrics they provided about the results. Complete coverage of the Innovation Awards and the Overall Winners for Marketing and Operations & Technology can be found on page 38.
Here are this year’s winners by category:
Marketing & Branding
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Best Big Budget Campaign
Budget Blinds Best Digital Campaign
KFC Local Marketing Leadership
Blaze Pizza Best Limited Budget Campaign (under $1 million)
Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes Best Loyalty App
Primrose Schools Best PR Campaign
Smalls Sliders Best Social Media Campaign
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Cause Marketing Champion
Products & Services
Hungry Howie’s Pizza Most Innovative Product Introduction
Homewatch CareGivers Most Innovative Service Introduction
Camp Bow Wow Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools
Goldfish Swim School Most Innovative Use of Data
AlphaGraphics Most Innovative Use of Technology: Services
Operations & Technology
Little Caesars Pizza Most Innovative Building Design, Remodel, or Prototype
Homewatch CareGivers Most Innovative Franchisee Support
Cousins Maine Lobster Most Innovative Operations Team
Goldfish Swim School Most Innovative Use of Data
Batteries Plus Most Innovative Use of Technology
Human Resources
Generator Supercenter Franchising Most Innovative Employee Hiring
Generator Supercenter Franchising Most Innovative Employee Recruiting
BrightStar Care Most Innovative Employee Retention
Altitude Trampoline Park Most Innovative Employee Training
