2024 MUFC: The Place To Be for Multi-Unit Franchisees

In the swiftly evolving landscape of multi-unit franchising, those who stay informed and adaptable are the ones who thrive. The Multi-Unit Franchising Conference encapsulates this spirit, offering a holistic experience tailored for forward-thinking franchisees. Let me offer deeper insight into the myriad benefits of attending.

1) Targeted content. The strength of our conference lies in its targeted content. We understand the diversity of our attendees. We’re curating pathways based on specific needs, interests, and sectors. Each franchisee will find a unique journey tailored for them. This comes from your feedback as well as our Advisory Board of high-performing franchisees.

2) Actionable takeaways. Abstract knowledge pales in comparison to real, on-the-ground experiences. We’re not about generic industry talk; we’re about driving real, palpable change. Every session, panel, and interaction is geared toward providing you with tangible, implementable insights. Delve into detailed analyses of franchisees who faced challenges head-on, pivoted with innovative strategies, and forged paths to success. This, coupled with extensive industry research, ensures relevance to franchisees of all scales. Whether you’re navigating the challenges of your 10th unit or strategizing the launch of your hundredth, we have insights waiting for you.

3) Personal growth. As leaders, continuous self-improvement is paramount. Engage in sessions that touch on effective leadership, conflict resolution, and more. It’s about ensuring that as your business grows, so do you—in capability and vision. Learn from those who have already walked in the shoes you wish to wear.

4) Dive into the future. With technology and consumer trends reshaping the franchising landscape, staying ahead is imperative. We bring you face-to-face with the innovations and practices set to redefine our industry over the next decade, ensuring you’re not just in the loop, but ahead of it.

5) Unparalleled networking opportunities. The path to growth often lies in collaboration and shared wisdom. At the conference, you’ll interact with peers from various brands and industries, extracting lessons and forging partnerships that might define the next phase of your business journey.

6) Celebrate excellence. Our awards transcend mere recognition. They serve as a deep dive into the workings of the best in our industry. Too often we are only recognized within our own brands for excellence and achievement. Understand their successes, learn from their journeys, and extract strategies that can be seamlessly integrated into your operations.

7) Exclusive access to vendors. The Expo Hall isn’t merely a place—it’s an opportunity. Engage with leading vendors who are keenly attuned to the needs of multi-unit franchisees. Discover products and services that can elevate your operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive efficiencies.

8) The best cocktail hour in Vegas. We believe in active dialogue. The conference is not just about disseminating knowledge, but also about catching up with old friends and making new friends. That’s why we paired great hors d’oeuvres and an open bar with our vendor area in the Expo Hall. It’s the perfect place to meet up and finalize dinner and entertainment plans.

The 2024 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference is more than an annual gathering—it’s the heartbeat of our industry, a catalyst for innovation, and a cornerstone for future-ready franchisees. Be there, be informed, and be ready to elevate your franchising journey.

Jesse Keyser

2024 MUFC Chair