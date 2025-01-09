 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards' Final Newsletter of 2024

By: Kevin Behan | 173 Reads | 1 Shares

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#124, December 24, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

GlobalVue December 2024

The $115 Trillion Economy in One Chart

Visualizing $102 Trillion of Global Debt in 2024

The World’s 20 Largest Economies by GDP (PPP)

Why Dunkin’s Expansion into China and India Was a Total Failure

How Poland Became One of Europe’s Biggest Success Stories

The Impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and the International Business Implications

Brand Global News Section: Burger King, Domino’s, Dunkin’, and Wingstop 

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: January 9th, 2025

