Yoon and Park Open Paris Baguette in Phoenix

Sam Yoon and Thomas Park, Korean entrepreneurs, recently opened a Paris Baguette in Phoenix. While developing this unit, the pair purchased another location of the bakery café concept in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Yoon was already a successful business owner in Korea with several entrepreneurial ventures under his belt. About five years ago, he and his family moved to the U.S., a decision driven in part by his search for the right franchise opportunity. After weighing several options, Yoon decided to go with Paris Baguette. He now owns five locations in the greater Los Angeles area, but he isn't stopping there.

Yoon reached out to his friend Park with the idea of opening additional locations in Arizona. Together, the two acquired the Paris Baguette café in Scottsdale in April 2024. Yoon and Park will continue their growth with the brand with a planned location in Chandler projected to open this summer. With an additional location in development, they plan to bring their total to four by the end of next year.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Paris Baguette to Phoenix. This city is rapidly growing and has a thriving food scene, making it the perfect place for a brand like Paris Baguette, which has such a universal appeal," Park said. "I've been fortunate enough to witness firsthand how the Paris Baguette concept resonates with diverse communities, and I know Phoenix will embrace it just as warmly. With the success we've had in Scottsdale and the energy around our new location, we're confident this is just the beginning. Our goal is to continue expanding in the area, bringing the highest quality baked goods and an exceptional guest experience to as many people as possible. We're excited to grow alongside this vibrant community and share our love for Paris Baguette with them!"

The Phoenix café opening is a milestone for the brand and the 3rd in the state of Arizona.

"We're on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Sam and Thomas bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton, chief executive officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes, we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Sam and Thomas will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."