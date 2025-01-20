Consumer Confidence Increases in December
According to Numerator, consumer confidence increased in December with growing levels of comfort across the board. The December Consumer Confidence Score was 57.8 (+1.5 vs. November), which is an average of how consumers feel about the job market, their household finances, and their spending comfort levels.
The Numerator Consumer Sentiment Tracker provides a comprehensive monthly view of consumer confidence, spending and saving considerations, and future financial outlook. Here's the latest:
- 38% of consumers think it's very or somewhat easy to find employment in the current job market.
- 51% of consumers say their household's financial situation is currently good or very good.
- 43% of consumers are very or somewhat comfortable spending money on discretionary purchases right now.
- Consumers with spare cash say they're putting it in savings (37%) and paying down debts (35%) while 12% of consumers say they do not have any spare cash.
- Given the holiday season, more than one in four consumers (28%) said they were using spare cash to vacation or travel.
- To save money, consumers are shopping for items on sale (42%), using coupons/discount codes (41%), and cooking at home (40%).
- Thinking about one year from now, 32% think their finances will be better than they are now, 49% think they'll be the same, and 19% think they'll be worse.
Published: January 20th, 2025
