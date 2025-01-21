LV Foodservice Concepts To Open Checkers and Rally's Units

The first Checkers and Rally's location of LV Foodservice Concepts' multi-unit agreement with Checkers Drive-in Restaurants was scheduled to open in Las Vegas in January. Two other Checkers and Rally's restaurants are planned to open later in 2025, spreading the brand's footprint in Las Vegas through a nontraditional restaurant format. The first restaurant will be at 3978 E. Lake Mead.

LV Foodservice Concepts is a convenience store and travel plaza company. Jeanette Davis, senior vice president of operations for LV Foodservice Concepts, will oversee the operations for the new location.

Davis is a veteran operator with more than 35 years of experience in the food industry. Early in her career, she started in convenience store management and later worked at EG America. After 28 years and working her way up to be the director of brand operations, Davis was looking for a career change, prompting her to pivot to the service concept. Shortly after joining as senior vice president, she identified, developed, and grew multiple franchise concepts for the company. In addition to Checkers and Rally's, LV Foodservice's Concepts portfolio includes Bojangles, Sbarro's, Starbucks, and Black Bear Diner.

"I look forward to bringing three new Checkers and Rally's restaurants to the Las Vegas area," Davis said. "The restaurant holds a lot of nostalgic memories for me because it reminds me of all the road trips I took with my children, always stopping at Checkers and Rally's. We feel the brand aligns with our value system as we continue to grow our partnerships with restaurant brands to develop in our LV Foodservice Concepts travel centers and c-stores."

The latest Las Vegas restaurant features an updated and co-branded location and a simplified operating model.

"We are delighted to welcome LV Foodservice Concepts to the Checkers and Rally's team and are confident that their experience will allow our brand to create a strong introduction and build relationships within the community," said Robert Bhagwandat, senior director of franchise development at Checkers Drive-in Restaurants. "Checkers and Rally's continues to attract entrepreneurs who share our vision and value the passion for outstanding food and service. We look forward to working closely with LV Foodservice Concepts with the leadership of Jeanette to help them make an impact in Las Vegas with this new and upcoming venture."