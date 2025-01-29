Partners To Expand Five Iron Golf in Florida

Peter McCormick and Alex Zega, who successfully operate Five Iron Golf's Louisville location, have signed a deal to bring 12 new locations to Florida, America's largest golf market.

McCormick, who has a background in construction, and Zega, with extensive experience in sales, have leveraged their expertise to make the Louisville location one of the most successful in the Five Iron Golf network. This new multi-unit agreement sets the stage for significant growth in the Sunshine State. They aim to open their Miami flagship location in late 2025. Over the next several years, they plan to expand into key Florida markets, including Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Coconut Grove, and St. Petersburg.

"Bringing Five Iron Golf to Florida is an incredible opportunity to introduce a concept that combines cutting-edge golf technology with an unmatched social and entertainment experience," McCormick said. "We've seen firsthand the impact this brand can have in creating vibrant community hubs, and we're excited to replicate that success up and down Florida. Whether you're an avid golfer or just looking for a fun night out, Five Iron Golf offers something for everyone, and we can't wait to bring this vision to life in Florida's dynamic markets."

McCormick and Zega's Florida expansion will be strategically focused on key metropolitan and suburban markets, aiming to provide premier golf and entertainment destinations that appeal to a broad audience. Each location will showcase Five Iron Golf's signature amenities, including Trackman simulators for precision practice, a lively sports bar featuring elevated food and drink options, and versatile event spaces perfect for everything from casual outings to corporate gatherings.

"This landmark agreement underscores Five Iron Golf's commitment to partnering with franchisees who share our passion for innovation and community engagement," said Josh Frankel, VP of franchise development. "Peter and Alex have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication in Louisville, and we are thrilled to support their ambitious plans for growth in Florida. With their talents, these new locations are poised to become premier destinations for golfers and entertainment seekers alike."