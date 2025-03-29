Building Solid Teams: The secret to franchising success is your people

Building and leading successful teams is the cornerstone of any thriving multi-unit business. Over my years in the restaurant industry--first as a server and then as a business owner--I've learned that the secret to success lies in your people. Managing multiple locations amplifies this reality as the need for consistent quality and culture becomes crucial. Here are some insights that have helped me build and sustain high-performing teams across my three Crust Pizza Co. locations.

Hire the right leaders

Strong leadership at the store level is the foundation of a successful multi-unit operation. The right leader does more than manage; they inspire, support, and create a positive environment that ripples through the entire team. When I hire, I prioritize candidates with restaurant and customer service experience. They know how to lead and communicate effectively with both staff and customers.

Once I find that person, I trust them to build their team. Empowering your leaders allows them to take ownership of their location, fostering a sense of accountability and pride. At the same time, I make sure they understand our core values and hiring standards so that the people they bring in align with our culture and brand.

Robust training

Consistency is critical when you're running multiple locations. A customer should have the same great experience at every store, whether it's their first visit or their 50th. Achieving this requires a comprehensive training program that equips team members with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.

At Crust Pizza Co., we have Crust University, which combines online modules with hands-on training. Employees complete digital courses and tests and then receive in-person instruction tailored to their role. This dual approach ensures that new hires understand the technical aspects of their jobs and the customer service standards that define our brand.

Training typically lasts three to four weeks, but we don't rush the process. If someone needs more time to feel confident in their role, we extend their training. It's better to invest extra time up front than to risk inconsistent service down the line.

Positive work environment

The culture you create as a leader directly impacts employee retention. Treating every team member with respect, whether they're a manager or a food runner, goes a long way in building loyalty. Employees want to feel valued and appreciated, and it's our job as leaders to create an environment where they do.

Paying competitive wages is another key factor. We understand that quality staff requires a fair investment. If you want top talent, you have to compensate them accordingly. The old adage "you get what you pay for" is especially true in the restaurant industry.

Plan for challenges

Managing multiple locations comes with its own set of challenges, especially during the expansion phase. The first location is always the hardest to establish. Once you've built a strong foundation, subsequent openings become easier because you have a system in place. For me, having a multi-unit general manager and cross-trained staff who can work across locations has been invaluable.

However, even with a solid team, challenges can arise, including construction delays, unexpected costs, and staffing shortages. My advice? Always overestimate your budget. Plan your finances to account for unexpected expenses. If you don't end up needing the extra funds, consider it a win. Proper planning and a little financial cushion can save you from major headaches.

A scalable process

As you grow, having a clear business plan and timeline is critical. This includes everything from how you'll train new staff to how you'll maintain quality across locations. The support we receive from the corporate team has been instrumental in our success. Their resources and guidance have helped us ease the scaling process and stay true to the brand's values.

If you're starting your own concept or working with a small franchise, you may not have the same level of support. In that case, it's especially important to develop a scalable process. Set clear, attainable goals and hold yourself accountable to a timeline. Growth rarely goes exactly as planned, but having a road map ensures you're moving in the right direction.

Leverage experience

One of the biggest advantages I've had in my career is experience on two different sides of the business: restaurant operations and food distribution. This dual perspective has given me a deep understanding of everything from product quality to supply chain management.

If you don't have experience in every area, find someone who does. Surrounding yourself with people who complement your skills will strengthen your team and help you navigate challenges.

Invest in relationships

Finally, remember that your team is more than just employees; they're partners in your success. Building strong relationships with your staff fosters trust and loyalty, which translates to improved performance and retention. Show your appreciation through open communication, recognition, and support. When employees feel connected to your vision, they're likely to go above and beyond.

Adam Bonetti is a multi-unit franchisee with Crust Pizza Co. and a seasoned professional in the restaurant industry with nearly 30 years of experience. He began his career bussing tables as a teenager and has since built a robust career that includes roles in restaurant operations and food distribution.