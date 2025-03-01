Entrepreneurial Drive: Franchisee thrives on bringing his vision to life

Name: Jacob Webb

Title: Franchise Owner

Company: MPUT Holdings LLC

No. of units: 22 Marco's Pizza, 4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Age: 45

Family: Wife and 5 children

Years in franchising: 11

Years in current position: 11

Jacob Webb and a partner owned and operated a manufacturing company for nearly a decade. He oversaw the organization's marketing and sales, and though he enjoyed the company's success, he felt the desire for a new challenge. That's when he discovered franchising.

Webb's father told him about an area representative franchisee opportunity with Marco's Pizza. Webb had been influenced by his father's entrepreneurial journey as one of the co-founders of FranklinCovey. Initially hesitant about getting involved in the restaurant industry, Webb fell in love with Marco's product and culture after meeting with company officials. He also thought an opportunity like that may not come around again.

Webb signed on with the pizza brand in 2013 and now owns 22 Marco's restaurants in Utah. To expand his portfolio and scale his business, Webb opened his first Tropical Smoothie Cafe in 2024. He currently has four stores open with an additional 11 in development. Over the next five years, he anticipates operating 30 Marco's and 15 Tropical Smoothie locations.

"I have always enjoyed building things," Webb says. "As a child, I would spend time in my room building with Legos. I appreciated all the moving parts coming together. It feels very fulfilling to step back and enjoy the fruits of my labor. That can be either the physical construction of a cafe or seeing the way a team comes together and gels."

Although he enjoys the challenge of running and growing the company, Webb also acknowledges the difficulty of balancing all aspects of his business and spending time with his wife and five children. Five years ago, he hired April Miller as vice president of operations for both brands. That freed Webb to spend more time in other areas of the business. It wasn't an easy decision for someone who considers his management style hands-on and results oriented, but he realized that having a talented team around him could help the business.

"I was trying to do everything myself years ago, but I knew I needed to give up some control and give people who do things better than I do a chance to take the reins," Webb says. "It has allowed us to expand exponentially. I have a pretty good eye for talent, and it has never bothered me to put people around me who are better than me. By making those decisions, I think I am better for it."

PERSONAL

First job: I started out as a paperboy at the age of 12, rolling up newspapers and delivering them by bike in local neighborhoods.

Formative influences/events: My father was an entrepreneur and one of the co-founders of FranklinCovey. He would come home and sit at the dinner table and talk about the wins and losses of the day. I learned about the growing pains of building a Fortune 500 company. I kind of knew that owning a business could one day be a potential career opportunity. It has been fun to go through our business lives together and be a sounding board for each other.

Key accomplishments: One of my proudest accomplishments has been the growth of my business, especially the development of new locations in key markets. To date, I've opened four Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations with 11 more in development. I've also had the privilege of creating more than 750 jobs in Utah, contributing to the state's economy and providing meaningful employment to many individuals. Additionally, I successfully raised more than $10 million in development capital to fund our expansion, which has been crucial in fueling the growth and long-term sustainability of my operations.

Biggest current challenge: Finding and retaining key employees is a pressing challenge right now because of our company's growth. Utah's low unemployment rate makes it difficult to find quality workers, and turnover in the restaurant industry is always a concern. It's becoming more important than ever to recruit and retain top talent who are committed to our mission and values.

Next big goal: My primary goal is to expand the company to 100 units. Reaching this milestone would signify that our operational systems, team culture, and brand strategies are sustainable and scalable. Alternatively, I've considered starting my own franchise. The idea of creating a brand from scratch with a unique identity and operational framework excites me because it would bring together all I've learned over the years in franchising and entrepreneurship.

First turning point in your career: Becoming an area representative for Marco's Pizza 10 years ago marked a pivotal point in my career. Before that, I owned a manufacturing firm and was looking for a new challenge in my career. The discovery process revealed the tremendous potential of franchising, and I took the leap. This transition allowed me to focus on running and scaling a business rather than figuring out the minutiae of how to operate one. It's a decision that set my career on a solid trajectory and transformed my approach to leadership and growth.

Best business decision: Without a doubt, hiring April Miller as my VP of operations was one of the best business decisions I've made. She's an equity business partner and my right-hand woman. I can always rely on her to manage day-to-day operations with precision and care. Her leadership, combined with the efforts of the entire team, has been instrumental to our success. On a more personal note, marrying my wife was the best decision that shaped my life. She has been my biggest cheerleader throughout my entire career and entrepreneurial journey, helping me balance work and personal life and providing unwavering encouragement every step of the way. I'm fortunate to be surrounded by the wisdom and talents of strong women.

Hardest lesson learned: Losing a key team member unexpectedly was a profound lesson. It was a wake-up call about the importance of succession planning and cross-training. Since then, we've prioritized creating a solid backup plan for every role and ensuring that knowledge sharing and documentation are integral parts of our processes. This experience underscored the value of being prepared for the unexpected and building resilience in the team structure.

Work week: Mornings are devoted to emails and phone calls, setting the stage for the day. Afternoons involve visiting job sites and stores, engaging directly with our teams, and ensuring our locations are running smoothly. Mondays are anchored by a standing meeting with my VP of operations, and we analyze performance metrics and align on weekly goals. Wednesdays are reserved for calls with the franchisor, providing a touchpoint for strategic updates and support. Throughout the week, I maintain an executive oversight role, balancing high-level decision-making with hands-on involvement.

Exercise/workout: I keep it simple but effective: Rowing and push-ups form the core of my routine.

Best advice you ever got: The best advice I've ever received is that business is fundamentally about relationships. Whether it's with guests, employees, vendors, or fellow franchisees, it's the relationships you build and nurture that drive success and create new opportunities. Establishing trust, open communication, and mutual respect can take you further than any strategy or sales pitch. Admittedly, it's been an interesting experience to learn this principle when my management style is so results oriented. I try to apply this principle in every aspect of my business, ensuring that both internal and external relationships are prioritized.

What's your passion in business? My passion lies in building, whether it's a team, a business, or a new location. There's something incredibly satisfying about orchestrating the many moving parts required to bring a vision to life. It's this love for development and construction that keeps me energized as I thrive on seeing the pieces come together and the results of a well-executed plan.

How do you balance life and work? It is something I'm still working on, but I've learned that it's all about prioritizing what matters most. I listen to my wife as she has always kept me grounded. Raising five kids is no small feat, especially as a business owner. The early years of franchising were particularly challenging with long hours and a lot of uncertainty, but over time, it's become easier to balance my responsibilities. Faith and family remain my top priorities, and I've learned that setting boundaries and communicating effectively with my team allow me to devote more time to these without sacrificing the success of the business.

Guilty pleasure: Crushing candy!

Favorite book: The Odyssey by Homer.

Favorite movie: "The Burbs." Its quirky humor and nostalgic charm make it a timeless favorite.

What do most people not know about you? I have remarkably impressive penmanship, which is a rare and surprising skill in today's digital age.

Pet peeve: Government inefficiency. Few things test my patience more than standing in line at the post office or DMV.

What did you want to be when you grew up? As a child, I dreamed of being an artist or animator. Creativity has always been part of who I am, and while I didn't follow that path professionally, it still influences my approach to business.

Last vacation: My wife, Brooke, and I took our kids to Newport Beach this past summer. It was a perfect week of disconnecting, walking barefoot through the sand, and indulging in junk food. Those moments of family connection are invaluable.

Person you'd most like to have lunch with: My ancestor Chauncey Webb, who crossed the Plains in 1847.

MANAGEMENT

Business philosophy: Our business thrives on the passion and dedication of our team. Every decision we make is rooted in creating an exceptional experience for our customers. By upholding personal accountability, integrity, and a relentless commitment to results, we foster lasting connections and inspire trust in those we serve.

Management method or style: I would describe my management style as results oriented and hands-on. I believe in leading by example and being actively involved in the process rather than just overseeing from a distance. While I maintain direct communication with my team, I also trust them to take ownership of their roles. I emphasize accountability, efficiency, and a strong work ethic, and I expect the same commitment from those around me. While I'm very results focused, I also believe in fostering a supportive environment where people feel empowered to take initiative and contribute to our overall success.

Greatest challenge: Right now, finding and retaining top talent is our biggest challenge. Utah's low unemployment rate makes the labor pool competitive, and the restaurant industry's high turnover compounds the issue. To combat this, we've focused on creating a culture of accountability, recognition, and communication, which has significantly reduced turnover and strengthened our team.

How do others describe you? I'd like to think my team would describe me as firm but fair. They'd say I'm hardworking, thorough, and professional but also someone who values laughter and doesn't shy away from giving a high five. They might also mention my sarcastic sense of humor and my impatience when things don't move fast enough.

Have you ever been in a mentor-mentee relationship? What did you learn? While I've never had a formal mentor, I've built relationships with many business-minded individuals. From them, I've learned how critical relationships are in navigating and succeeding in the business world.

One thing you're looking to do better: Social media management is an area where I can improve. It's a powerful tool, and I recognize the potential it has to enhance customer engagement and brand awareness.

How you give your team room to innovate and experiment: I provide clarity on where we are and a vision of where we need to go. Within the framework of our franchisor's guidelines, I encourage my team to get creative. They know they're empowered to innovate as long as they stay aligned with our core principles.

How close are you to operations? As our business has grown, I've been able to step back from the day-to-day operations and focus on higher-level strategy and development. I've built a strong leadership team that I trust completely, which allows me to oversee the organization from an executive standpoint. My primary responsibility is to cultivate the right company culture, drive expansion, manage the development pipeline, and ensure that we continue to grow sustainably and profitably.

What are the two most important things you rely on from your franchisor? The most important thing I rely on from my franchisors is their commitment to protecting and promoting the brand at a national level. They provide strong operational support, maintain rigorous standards, and offer ongoing training, all of which help us ensure consistency and quality across my locations. The strength of the brand and its proven model are critical to my success, and I'm grateful for their ongoing support and alignment with my values.

What you need from vendors: Consistency, quality, and reliability. When vendors fall short, whether through missing items or invoicing errors, it pulls resources away from our priorities. I need partners who make our operations easier, not harder.

Have you changed your marketing strategy in response to the economy? How? Absolutely. It's hard to imagine how any business owner could answer otherwise given today's economic pressures. Inflation has directly influenced how customers perceive value, and rising costs have forced us to adjust our pricing. To address this, we've doubled down on providing a premium experience that justifies the cost. Our marketing now emphasizes value in terms of pricing and the overall experience, from quality ingredients to exceptional service. We've also leaned into strategic promotions, bundling, and loyalty programs to remind customers of the benefits of sticking with us during tough economic times.

How is social media affecting your business? Social media has evolved into a vital tool for understanding customer sentiment and tracking brand perception. Through our franchisors' partnerships with specialized social media management teams, we monitor feedback, reviews, and engagement. While the franchisor manages direct interactions with customers online, they escalate any critical issues to us for resolution. We've seen how social media amplifies word-of-mouth marketing, so we prioritize maintaining a consistent, positive presence online. It's a powerful asset in building relationships with both new and loyal customers.

In what ways are you using technology (like AI) to manage your business? We currently don't directly use advanced technologies like AI, but we see the potential for future applications. For now, we rely on franchisor-provided tools and systems, such as sales dashboards and scheduling software, to streamline operations. As technology continues to evolve, we remain open to exploring new tools that can enhance our efficiency and decision-making.

How do you hire and fire? We hire for attitude and personality, believing these qualities form the foundation for success. Skills can be taught, but a positive and service-oriented mindset is essential. When it comes to firing, we approach it as a last resort. Problem employees go through a structured coaching process, and we offer constructive feedback and clear expectations. If the issue persists, we escalate to a disciplinary phase and, ultimately, termination. By ensuring transparency throughout this process, we aim to create a respectful parting of ways when necessary.

How do you deal with problem employees? When an employee struggles to meet expectations, we approach the situation with coaching first. We provide feedback privately, focusing on the specific behaviors observed and their impact on the team or business. For example, we might say, "Here's where I see you excelling, and here's where I think you could grow to better align with our cultural values." We follow up with actionable steps and set a timeline for improvement. If there's no change after repeated coaching, we move to disciplinary measures, but we strive to ensure no one is blindsided by the outcome.

Fastest way into your doghouse: Lying is a hard line for me as trust is essential in any team dynamic. I also can't stand having to remind someone repeatedly to complete a task. Mistakes are fine as we all make them, but repeated inaction is a quick way to erode my patience.

BOTTOM LINE

2025 goals: I have a clear vision for growth for the year. My primary goal is to open five new Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations and expand our footprint in key markets. In addition to that, I'm focused on increasing same-store sales by 4% year over year, improving service times by 5%, and reducing food costs by 2%. Employee retention is also a top priority. Ultimately, I want to continue building a solid foundation for long-term success while ensuring that my team, my guests, and my franchisors all benefit from this growth.

Growth meter: How do you measure your growth? We use several metrics to track progress. Same-store sales are the most critical--broken down daily, weekly, and annually. We also monitor order counts to gauge customer traffic. Beyond financial metrics, I look at the number of franchised units we're operating. Expanding our footprint while maintaining performance at existing locations is key to our long-term success.

Vision meter: Where do you want to be in five years? 10 years? We aim to operate 30 Marco's Pizza locations and 15 Tropical Smoothie Cafe units. Looking 10 years ahead, we'd like to scale up to 75 units, possibly including a third brand in our portfolio. Diversification will help us sustain growth while mitigating risks associated with market saturation.

Do you have brands in different segments? Why/why not? Yes, we operate 22 Marco's Pizza locations and recently expanded into Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The two brands complement each other well. Marco's dominates the dinner segment while Tropical Smoothie thrives during breakfast and lunch. Both leverage the same labor pool, which helps streamline hiring and scheduling. Adding Tropical Smoothie has enabled us to continue growing while mitigating the risk of market saturation with Marco's.

Are you experiencing economic growth in your market? Yes, we're seeing growth in same-store sales, which indicates customers are spending more per visit. However, order counts have remained flat, signaling that while we're maintaining customer loyalty, attracting new guests remains a challenge in this economic climate.

How do changes in the economy affect the way you do business? Economic shifts impact everything from pricing to labor strategies. For example, inflation has required us to reassess product bundling and promotional offers to maintain perceived value. We've also implemented tight labor controls to manage costs while still delivering a high-quality experience for customers.

How do you forecast for your business? We take a multi-step approach to forecasting. First, we review historical data from the same period last year. Then, we adjust for factors, like local events or weather, that could influence sales. We also look at trends from the past few months to identify patterns. Finally, we benchmark our performance against comparable markets to set realistic yet ambitious goals.

What are the best sources for capital expansion? I rely on Western Franchise Financing, a bank-owned direct lender based in North Dakota. It specializes in franchise financing, making them an ideal partner. Typically, I finance 50% of build-out costs through WFF and use cash flow for the remainder. Their expertise and flexibility have been crucial to our expansion.

Experience with private equity, local banks, national banks, other institutions? Why/why not? Yes, I've worked with all of them. Local banks often lack the sophistication for multi-unit franchise operations while national banks tend to be expensive. Private equity isn't necessary at this stage though it could be an option when we reach 50 units. For now, WFF is our preferred lender due to their deep understanding of the franchise space.

What are you doing to take care of your employees? People often quit their bosses, not the company. That's why recognition is central to our culture, whether it is through celebrating birthdays with cookies, sending gifts, or just an enthusiastic shout-out on our intracompany cadence of communication. I love nothing more than to send team members on a well-deserved cruise vacation for achieving success. Beyond recognition, we offer competitive wages, bonuses, health benefits, and 401(k) access. It's about creating a workplace where people feel valued and supported.

How are you handling rising employee costs (payroll, minimum wage, healthcare, etc.)? Rising employee costs are certainly a challenge, especially when sales aren't increasing at the same pace. The cost of goods has gone up, and employees are expecting higher wages due to the increased cost of living. In response, we've worked hard to implement a compensation package that includes competitive wages, generous performance bonuses and incentives, healthcare benefits, access to a 401(k), dental coverage, employee discounts, and other rewards. While it's a balancing act, we're focused on maintaining employee satisfaction and retention without compromising on the quality of service we provide to our customers. Additionally, we are constantly reviewing our operational efficiency to ensure we're managing costs effectively.

What laws and regulations are affecting your business, and how are you dealing with them? Several laws impact our operations:

Franchise disclosure rules. The FTC mandates a two-week waiting period after delivering the FDD, which requires careful planning during lease negotiations.

The FTC mandates a two-week waiting period after delivering the FDD, which requires careful planning during lease negotiations. Zoning laws. I've worked with city councils to secure variances, such as a drive-thru in Sandy City despite residential opposition.

I've worked with city councils to secure variances, such as a drive-thru in Sandy City despite residential opposition. Corporate taxes. Utah's 4.65% tax rate affects cash flow, making growth more challenging compared to states without corporate taxes.

Utah's 4.65% tax rate affects cash flow, making growth more challenging compared to states without corporate taxes. ADA requirements. Stricter accessibility laws have increased construction costs. We've adjusted by focusing on small, takeaway-friendly store designs to minimize expenses.

How do you reward/recognize top-performing employees? Managers who hit sales goals receive an all-expense-paid cruise for two. We also reward longtime team members with thoughtful gifts.

What kind of exit strategy do you have in place? There is no short-term plan to sell the business. If we sold, the long-term plan would likely be to a private equity firm or another franchisee once we've scaled to a level that maximizes valuation. For now, the focus is on sustainable growth to build a business that's both scalable and attractive to potential buyers.