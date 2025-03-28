Paths to Success: Multi-unit restaurant franchisees tackle key industry questions

This past January, Franchise Update Media launched a new franchisee-focused newsletter called Multi-Unit Restaurant Franchisee--Paths to Success. This bimonthly publication has featured candid insight from successful multi-unit operators in the restaurant space who have taken the time to give us their thoughts on topics ranging from how they balance work and life to how they stay involved in the communities where they operate.

With the first year of the newsletter in the books, we thought it would be interesting to take a trip back through some of the issues for a look at what operators had to say. What follows are some highlights from the newsletters, which we hope might just spark an idea or strategy for you as you take on 2025.

The restaurant industry is ever evolving. How do you ensure continuous learning and stay updated with the latest industry practices?

EVAN FU

Brand: 2 Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

Years in franchising: 8 (1 on the franchisee side, 7 on the franchisor side)

I've found that hands-on learning is my most effective educational tool. My primary approach to staying current with industry trends is through direct observation and networking. I regularly visit successful restaurants to study their operations, analyzing what makes them excel. I believe in the power of learning through real-world examples and practical experience.

Building and maintaining connections with successful business owners have been invaluable to my professional growth. For instance, I've had the privilege of learning from Greg Thomas, a distinguished leader in franchising. His mentorship has provided me with invaluable insights and practical knowledge that you simply can't get from textbooks.

This experiential learning approach aligns perfectly with my learning style and has consistently helped me implement effective strategies in my own operations. I find that seeing successful practices in action and engaging in meaningful discussions with industry veterans provide me with the most actionable and relevant knowledge.

TAMRA KENNEDY

Company: Twin Cities T.J.'s

Brands: 6 Taco John's

Years in franchising: 40

At the macro level, we focus on gathering and interpreting consumer data along with national and regional economic data. Consumers tell us what they want and often provide the compass our industry needs to move forward. This informs us of what is happening in the short term as well as what's at play down the road.

We count on our relationships with trade associations, like the National Restaurant Association, to curate industry-specific intel as well as those suppliers to the franchising space that create and offer access to deep data and trend analysis.

We utilize and leverage our involvement with the IFA for both the collegial interactions with our peers in the industry and for understanding the larger impact and consequences of national and local government policy that directly impacts the restaurant space.

ZANE TANKEL

Company: Chair/CEO, Apple-Metro

Brands: Applebee's

Years in franchising: 30

We have manager meetings every quarter for all of our restaurants broken down into different, small groups. It is actually part of an ongoing continuous learning program--not just about the restaurant industry, but about global events. Our philosophy was always that the smarter the staff would be, the better our restaurant company would be. So, it was under that mantra that we continually had an education program on an ad hoc basis and through our scheduled quarterly meetings throughout the year.

TOYA EVANS

Company: Co-owner, Healthy Living Ventures

Brands: 6 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, 1 Vio Skin Medical Spa

Years in franchising: 9

I keep current on the industry through newsletters and magazines and by attending conferences. I also participate at the franchisor level by serving on various committees, and I'm working on my CFE.

DAVID BLACKBURN

Company: CEO, Southern Rock Restaurants

Brands: 155 McAlister's Deli

Years in franchising: 12

Kito Cody joined Southern Rock Restaurants two years ago as our chief operating officer with a résumé that included using tech and tools to help reach and train our team. He inspired us to add a director of learning and development to assist in all assets to push to the field as well as to follow up on the participation of the training tools that have been developed. Follow-up is the key to everything, basically, especially training--inspect what you expect!

How did you adapt your franchised restaurant locations during the global pandemic, and what lasting changes do you anticipate in the restaurant industry post-pandemic?

JOHN METZ

Company: CEO & Founder, RREMC Restaurants

Brands: 62 Denny's, 5 Hurricane Grill & Wings, 2 Wahoo's Fish Taco

Years in franchising: 22

A little more than four years after the pandemic started, we are barely back to our pre-pandemic staffing levels at our restaurants. We've learned to live with less--both staff and customers--because of the pandemic. We've managed to make do, but full-service guests expect more.

The pandemic has forced us to be more system oriented. I'm looking for ways to reduce labor using computers, automation, robotics, etc. So how did we adapt?

All our salaried managers had to do line positions--cook, clear, serve, etc. We limited hours because of staffing shortages. We paid a lot of overtime. Our managers were not available to hire--they were cooking!--so we brought our recruiting and interviewing process into the home office. That's one change I think we're going to keep. I'd rather have the managers manage. For HR, we went paperless, investing in a human capital management system from UKG. It handles wage rates, job codes, annual reviews, payroll, HR, etc. Recruitment, hiring, and onboarding all go into the management system--everything from being hired to being fired. Both 4 and 5 were unexpected, positive changes the pandemic forced us to make.

One more change is that we're now keeping more careful track of all our equipment and maintenance--when we bought it, every time we fix it--through an equipment management system.

HARSH GHAI

Company: CEO, Ghai Management Services

Units: 140 Burger King, 36 Taco Bell, 28 Popeyes

Years in franchising: 14

Our first reaction was to take care of our people and be sensitive to everyone's needs. We implemented hazard pay for our employees for the first three months, and we didn't hesitate to shut down dining rooms or install shields between customers and staff to protect them. Every day was a challenge, especially in the first 45 days. It was difficult to find employees last year, but open positions received two to three times more applicants this year. The question now is how to find a way to pay those employees without hurting the bottom line.

JIM BALIS

Company: CEO, Sizzling Platter

Brands: 345 Little Caesars, 105 Little Caesars Mexico, 139 Wingstop, 92 Jamba, 30 Dunkin', 22 Jersey Mike's Subs, 7 Sizzler, 5 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 2 Cinnabon

Years in franchising: 20

It certainly varies by brand. In Jamba, we saw a big uptick from the government subsidies, but when they expired, we tried to maintain the momentum. In Red Robin, it was trying to retain off-premises use cases that skyrocketed during Covid. For all brands, it has been managing the new people dynamic post-Covid.

KADIRALI "ALI" CHUNARA

Company: President, Chunara Group of Companies

Brands: 62 Checkers & Rally's, 50 Dunkin', 10 TGI Fridays, 10 Take 5 Oil Change, 9 My Eyelab, 7 Popeyes, 7 Blaze Pizza, 5 Kale Me Crazy, 4 BurgerFi, 3 Nothing Bundt Cakes, 2 Church's Texas Chicken, 1 Jimmy John's

Years in franchising: 35

A lot of free money has given us a false sense of optimization surrounding some of our businesses.

AL BHAKTA

Company: Founding Principal, CMG Companies

Brands: 143 KFC, 101 Sonic Drive-In, 90 Rent-A-Center, 38 Ace Hardware, 35 KFC/Taco Bell, 22 Little Caesars, 2 Taco Bell

Years in franchising: 22

Initially, in March 2020, it was scary having the responsibility of 7,000 team members on our shoulders. We just put our heads down and focused on overcoming the challenges that came along. Having self-belief that together we could get through it proved to be very effective, and most of our businesses came out stronger as a result.

JOSEPH OMOBOGIE

Company: President/Owner, Golden Management

Brands: 14 Golden Chick, 11 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 4 Marco's Pizza, 2 Thai Express, 1 Captain D's,

Years in franchising: 19

Employees--nobody wanted to work. I think everyone was just scared. It was something we hadn't faced. We had to adjust, and our community still needed to be fed. For some days in the beginning, we only had two or three people in the store, but they still showed up, adjusted to the safety guidelines, and were there.

How do you ensure your franchises remain engaged and beneficial to the local communities they serve?

ED DOHERTY

Company: Chair & CEO, Doherty Enterprises

Brands: 80 Applebee's, 54 Panera, 19 Wendy's, 14 Sola Salon Studios, 2 Chevys Fresh Mex, 1 Jinya Ramen Bar. Also, 2 independent, proprietary concepts: 2 The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, 2 Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas

Years in franchising: 50-plus

Our vision is to be the "Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve," and our mission is to "Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities, and Wow Our Suppliers." Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the Wow a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 4,100 people and donated more than $5.5 million directly back to those in need.

We are proud to partner with our local communities and neighbors, and our goal is to strengthen our existing partnerships and create new ones. We achieve this by collaborating with local organizations on a wide range of sponsorship opportunities, which include sponsoring local sports teams, displaying field signs or banners, placing ads in journals, and participating in events, like golf outings and walks/runs. The possibilities are endless.

We are deeply committed to giving back to our communities. Our Applebee's annual Breakfast With Santa event has raised more than $5 million for Toys for Tots. Each year, Applebee's fundraises for Alex's Lemonade Stand, raising significant funds to fight childhood cancer. On Veterans Day, we proudly provide more than 15,000 free meals to veterans. At Panera, guests can round up their change to support Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer initiatives. Community Flapjack Fundraisers and Dining to Donate events have helped local organizations raise more than $400,000 annually. Many schools and libraries that surround our restaurants participate in our A is for Applebee's or Chevys Free Kids Meal program rewarding students for excellence. At Panera, we host restaurant tours and our Bakers in Training program, which gives students a fun-filled culinary experience. Our Shannon Rose teams raise funds for the American Heart Association and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

In addition, many of our locations participate in Stuff the Bus, collecting school supplies for families struggling to afford the basics. We host teacher appreciation nights to honor our educators. We regularly donate gift certificates for tricky trays and raffles and are active in community BBQs. To date, our employees have volunteered to participate in 141 community events, fulfilling our mission to Wow Our Communities.

DAVID OSTROWE

Company: Founder & CEO, O&M Restaurant Group

Brands: Captain D's, Burger King, Taco Bueno, Taco Bell, Blaze Pizza, Personalized Management Associates, O&A Consulting, 180 Business Solutions, Career Lead

Years in franchising: 34 (24 on the franchisee side, 10 on the franchisor side)

Ensuring our franchises remain engaged and beneficial to the local communities they serve is a multi-faceted effort. Having a committed franchisor with resources certainly helps. Taco Bell's Live Más Foundation is a perfect example, providing us with the tools and framework to directly engage with our communities.

Through the support of other franchisees in the area, we've collectively driven more than $250,000 in direct community funding annually. This collaboration highlights the strength and unity within our franchise network, amplifying our impact. My wife and I are personally involved in several of these charitable activities, ensuring that funding goes to the right programs and makes a meaningful difference.

Our round-up program is a key component of our community engagement. When customers inquire about it, our cashiers are well prepared to explain how their donations support local initiatives, like the Boys and Girls Clubs, Boy Scouts, and numerous other groups. We also provide local scholarships, making a tangible impact on the lives of students in our community. The Live Más Foundation streamlines the scholarship application process, allowing applicants to simply upload a video explaining why they deserve the scholarship.

Despite our substantial contributions, both locally and nationally, I believe we don't always get full credit for the impact of these efforts. Nonetheless, I'm incredibly proud of the work our teams do daily to raise these funds and support our community. Live Más!

ASHLEY MALIK

Company: Malik Holdings

Brands: 4 Little Caesars

Years in franchising: 21

As a franchise business owner, it is important to be engaged in the local community we do business in. I am a second-generation Little Caesars franchisee. My parents moved to the town where we were operating when I was young. This has allowed me the opportunity to connect with many other business owners, schools, and our customer base because they've known me from a very young age. Each of my restaurants also employs up to 30 members who live locally. It isn't enough to simply create jobs for members of the community; it is just as important to care for and be a part of their lives outside of work. All of my management team is invited to my upcoming wedding just as I am invited to their weddings, kids' birthday parties, and other celebrations. When you show that you care about the people who work for you, they will in turn care about you and recommend your restaurant to their friends and family.

Additionally, each year we sponsor the Green Haven Shelter for Women's annual charity golf tournament, providing pizzas at no cost to the event, and we donate pizzas to the Friends Helping Friends organization to help feed the unhoused population in our community. We are also partnered with FIFE for Life to help the less fortunate by allowing customers to purchase any menu item, pay it forward, and post the receipt on the wall. Anyone can come in and use the receipt to claim the items with no questions asked.

Owning multiple units can be demanding. How do you ensure a balance between work and personal life, and what practices help you manage stress?

TRACY BOUWENS

Company: President, Freedom Enterprises

Brands: 59 Scooter's Coffee

Years in franchising: 18

Finding work-life balance was very hard for me in the early years. I have discovered that I am far better and accomplish more when I keep that balance in check in my life. The way I can do that is to be very organized with my time and efficient in how we get things done. I have a notebook by my side throughout each day to write down thoughts as I go. Then when my day ends, I don't find my mind racing with loose thoughts flowing in every direction. The notebook will be there tomorrow.

JEREMY MUSIC

Company: Franchisee, Front Porch Coffee

Brands: 16 Scooter's Coffee, 1 Wingstop, 1 Billy Sims BBQ, 1 Jersey Mike's Subs

Years in franchising: 5

Maintaining balance is easier now because when I worked full-time and did all this stuff on the side, I worked all day, all night, weekends, all the time. At least now, sure, I do work every day, but now it's on my schedule, on my timeline. I can take my kids to doctor appointments now and don't have to worry about a meeting coming up on my calendar.

RACHEL WALLACE

Company: Franchisee/CEO, CHF (Cup Half Full) Investments, SRW Management

Brands: 25 Subway, 3 Scooter's Coffee open (11 total signed), 1 Best Western Plus

Years in franchising: 20

That starts with having a fiancé who appreciates your work life and even works for the company. My life doesn't revolve around my job, but I do need people in my life who can respect what I do. That means understanding that at any given time my phone may ring or a text may come through that is work related. It takes a special person to understand this, and luckily, I have that person in my life. He also recently came on as the director of construction for the company and has become an integral part of building the new Scooter's buildings as well as remodeling many of the Subways and other repair work. I have also taught my staff how to handle almost every situation.

SEDRICK TURNER

Company: President/Owner-Operator, Global Midsouth Corp.

Brands: 8 Checkers (with 1 under construction), 6 Rally's

Years in franchising: 30

Scheduling activities outside of work and taking time off for several vacations throughout the year.

ROGER WAGNER

Company: Chief Operating Officer, BRG, M2R, W2B

Brands: 20 Burger King, 12 Moe's Southwest Grill, 5 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Years in franchising: 31

For me, they intertwine. I may be off doing something with my kids, but I'm still able to be available and help guide people through synergistic conversations and making good decisions. With today's technology, it's easy to balance both at the same time.

VICKI DUNN-MARSHALL

Company: CEO, VDM Management Group

Brands: 24 Little Caesars, 1 Dog Haus Biergarten

Years in franchising: 40

When you love what you do, it's not work; it's more like responsibilities. Balancing responsibilities is time management. I'm probably a B-student in time management. I tend to run out of day before my to-do list gets done.

TALISIN BURTON

Company: Managing Member, Burton Foods

Brands: 14 Dunkin', 1 Baskin-Robbins, 1 Jimmy John's

Years in franchising: 8

I would say I'm getting better at it, but you should really ask my wife. I think early on it is really hard when your business is a newborn and takes a ton of attention 24/7. As the business matures, just like any child, it requires less and less from the parent.

VIK PATEL

Brands: 98 Dunkin', 64 Rent-A-Center, 38 Popeyes (with 45 by EOY), 28 RimTyme, 23 Take 5 Oil Change (with 30 by EOY), 6 American Family Care (18 more coming with half already in the works), 2 Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar

Years in franchising: 19

On Monday through Friday, I don't completely switch off. The reality is there are people who need me on the work front. The virtual world helps a lot, and I'm able to spend time helping with the kids as a result.

STEPHANIE MOSELEY

Company: President, Pisa Pie Enterprises

Brands: 6 Marco's Pizza

Years in franchising: 6

That's hard to do with running a business and working full-time. I balance everything and ensure I get at least one weekend to myself per month to recharge and reenergize.

MILO LEAKEHE

Company: Managing Partner, Imbue Capital

Brands: 3 Crumbl Cookies, 1 PayMore Store, 1 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1 Rolling Suds, 1 ICX call center, 1 Solve Pest Pros

Years in franchising: 6

When I'm at work, I am 100% at work. I work fast and efficiently. When I'm at home, I try to be 100% at home. It's mostly a matter of setting up boundaries between the two and fighting off people who try to intrude on those boundaries. The most valuable part of my week is the two-hour weekly planning session when I plan and calendar my entire week.

PHILLIP SCOTTON

Company: COO, Primo Partners

Brands: 23 Ben & Jerry's, 2 Starbucks

Years in franchising: 11

Most people see it as 50/50, but in reality, work doesn't have a set schedule. Some weeks, the balance might be 90/10 in favor of work, but other weeks, I might be able to focus on my hobbies. It is all about finding a job that you truly have a passion for, and then those busy weeks feel rewarding rather than taxing.

ALEX CARNEY

Company: Vice President, TR Hospitality Group, High Plains Brew

Brands: 11 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3 7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee

Years in franchising: 10

I'm extremely fortunate. My wife, Shelby, has embraced my work schedule, ethic, and passion for business. We look at it as a give-and-take. If we can sneak out for lunch on a Tuesday, dinner on a Thursday, or a quick weekend getaway to the desert, we'll do it at a moment's notice. The food and beverage industry is 24/7, and I love that. I focus on being with my family when it matters and the same for my businesses.

BILL MATHIS

Brands: 3 Subway, 1 Caribou Coffee (4 under construction)

Years in franchising: 23

I struggle to completely separate myself from the business. When I do take a day off, I try to totally unplug and focus on other things unless an emergency arises.