Q&A with Michelle Graf of CarePatrol

Name: Michelle Graf

Title: Owner of CarePatrol Northeast Wisconsin

Brands: CarePatrol

Units: 2

Years in franchising: 10

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I was looking for an opportunity to connect with people and make a difference in my local community. Providing a local service that would benefit seniors was what I had in mind. Initially, I had not considered franchise options. But after being introduced to a franchise broker, I found CarePatrol Franchise Systems and knew it was the right fit. The investment was manageable, and I had the flexibility to build my local agency quickly utilizing the franchise model.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

When my parents were aging, I learned a lot about being prepared for that stage of life. My time spent as a family caregiver was the impetus for me to explore business opportunities in which I would be working with seniors as a career. I have always enjoyed spending time with older people, hearing their stories, and helping them out. In addition, I was aware that our aging population might present an opportunity for business growth over time.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

As a service brand grows, it’s important that all team members are aligned on how the business and service is presented. We take our franchisor’s core values and commitment to doing the right thing for our clients very seriously.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

The start-up of this brand did not require me to invest in a significant build-out, which made it affordable. After I completed my comprehensive training, I was able to immediately get started building my business with the help of an expert trainer. Without the support of my franchise, this process would have taken much longer.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

As a small business owner, I’ve had the opportunity to try a variety of marketing strategies. Many were business-to-business sales strategies, and others were business-to-consumer marketing, including radio advertising, hosting community events, and volunteering in my community. Many of these activities have brought real joy to my day, as I was able to make a contribution and build my company’s reputation at the same time.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

I wouldn’t hesitate to invest in a service brand that makes sense to you and is meeting a need in your community. In today’s complicated world, people are seeking help from experts. If you have found a supportive franchisor that helps you bring a quality service to people who need it, you will find success.