Surveys Find Serious Concerns about Tariffs

Two recent surveys of representative U.S. households, conducted by Numerator in April 2025, reveal growing unrest on the economic front. A majority of households across the political spectrum were found to harbor concerns about tariffs, recession, and stock-market volatility.

Tariff Consumer Impact Survey findings include:

85% of consumers express concern about how tariffs will affect their personal finances and shopping behaviors, up four points from February.

89% of U.S. shoppers say they are aware of new or proposed tariffs, up from 83% in February 2025 and 53% in December 2024.

As tariffs have moved to the forefront of political conversations, 40% of consumers now say they fully grasp how tariffs affect prices, up from 34% in February. Nearly half (48%) say they have a general idea but lack details while 11% admit having little to no understanding of the issue.

41% of consumers say tariffs have pros and cons depending on how they are implemented while 25% say tariffs are harmful, and 23% say they are helpful. The majority of Americans (60%) believe that opinions on tariffs are largely shaped by political affiliation.

72% of consumers are worried about higher prices on everyday goods (vs. 64% in February), 50% about limited availability of certain products (vs. 44%), 39% about a potential slowdown in economic growth (vs. 25%), and 21% about job or industry impacts (vs. 13%).

Shoppers worry most about tariff-related price increases in essential categories, like groceries (60%), household goods (42%), and gasoline (40%). All categories except gasoline saw increased concern from February to April, especially household goods (+8 points), automobiles (+7 points), home appliances (+7 points), and personal care products (+6 points).

83% of consumers anticipate making changes to their shopping behaviors in preparation for new tariffs. Almost half of consumers say they will look for sales or coupons (48%) followed by delaying purchases until prices stabilize (32%), buying fewer imported goods (32%), stocking up on items prior to tariff-induced price increases (31%), and switching to U.S.-made alternatives (25%). Switching to U.S.-made products was the only reaction that declined in the past two months (-2 points) while delaying purchases (+10 points) and stocking up (+8 points) saw the largest increases.

Tariff and Recession Survey findings include: