How Big Chicken is Using AI To Transform Operations

Big Chicken’s SVP of Franchise Leadership Stan Stanovich recently appeared on the Fast Casual Nation podcast and discussed how the brand is utilizing AI to enhance and increase the efficiency of its franchise operations in several areas.

Stanovich first shared with hosts Paul Barron and Fast Casual Publisher Cherryh Cansler how Big Chicken is incorporating AI into the franchise development process to evaluate candidates based on shared values instead of focusing strictly on financial qualifications. This allows the franchise to provide more details about the brand to candidates and collect additional information from interested prospects. It can also help qualify more franchise leads coming into the system.

“Rather than just coming in and doing the same old boring application in which the prospective franchisee clicks certain areas on a website, we can have a give-and-take relationship with them,” said Stanovich. “We can show them things about Big Chicken and we can get them to give us more information about themselves. It is really about creating that partnership from day one by using AI. How they respond to the AI will set their journey path coming through the franchise portal and application, interview process, and discovery days.”

Stanovich said the use of AI in the franchise development process helps them identify like-minded individuals to bring into the system who may be with them for 10-20 years or longer. They are primarily looking for people who can lead multiple stores rather than candidates who meet strict financial requirements. This technology guides this conversation and analyzes their responses to determine who is the best fit.

Big Chicken is also using AI to assist in some areas of restaurant operations to create a faster and more efficient system. Stanovich used the example of equipment repair, and if a restaurant’s toaster breaks, an operator can ask AI for a solution to the problem. Rather than having outdated options of referring to manuals or looking something up on a desktop computer, AI can provide videos for guidance on a phone or tablet or offer suggestions to schedule a service call.

“I think there are going to be so many segments of AI coming into our business, whether it be franchise sales or training and development, hiring and recruiting, and all the way into repair,” said Stanovich. “I think it will benefit everyone in the ecosystem and will reduce waste and repair costs.”

Some elements of Big Chicken’s use of AI will be apparent to its customers. The brand currently features videos at their in-store kiosks, featuring Shaquille O’Neal and his mother and daughter, showcasing certain menu items. O’Neal is Big Chicken’s primary shareholder and a prominent face of the brand. Company leaders hope to eventually integrate his voice into the drive-thru ordering process.

Big Chicken is also implementing AI to help enhance the customer experience, starting by using the Ovation platform to solicit guest feedback. Stanovich said that with each restaurant possessing a unique brand identity, it is important to incorporate those elements into its customer-facing AI with proper language and sample writings. That can be an opportunity for emerging brands such as Big Chicken to differentiate their brand from competitors.

“As a brand, if you are going to use AI with customer interaction, it is important you train the model and take time to give it your care and values so it sounds, acts, and feels like you rather than having generic responses,” said Stanovich.

You can listen to Stanovich’s full interview on the Fast Casual Nation podcast HERE.