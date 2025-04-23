Tagovailoas Sign 3-Unit Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Deal

Hawaiian natives Galu and Diane Tagovailoa, parents of NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and seasoned multi-unit franchisee, Ted Davenport, signed a three-unit agreement to expand Bas Ass Coffee of Hawaii in Honolulu. The first location is set to open this spring.

"Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is more than a brand—it's a celebration of the culture, flavors, and spirit of Hawaii," said Davenport, who brings over 30 years of franchising experience to the partnership. "Having lived in Hawaii for most of my life, I'm thrilled to bring this iconic brand home alongside Galu and Diane Tagovailoa. Together, we're committed to delivering an authentic Hawaiian coffee experience that pays homage to the islands."

Davenport's franchising background includes owning and operating successful locations with major brands, such as Subway, Ruby Tuesday, and TCBY. For this venture, Davenport teamed up with the Tagovailoa family, who have deep ties to the Hawaiian community.

"This partnership represents a meaningful return to our roots," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "As we expand in Hawaii, we're not just opening stores; we're sharing the aloha spirit and creating spaces where the community can gather, connect, and celebrate the essence of Hawaii. Galu, Diane, and Ted are ideal partners to help us carry forward this mission with integrity and passion."