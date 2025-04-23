 The Falcons Group Opens Latest Checkers & Rally's Unit

The Falcons Group Opens Latest Checkers & Rally's Unit

By: M. Scott Morris | 209 Reads | 1 Shares

The Falcons Group, a seasoned team of restauranteurs led by CEO Shamsu Charania, recently opened its latest Checkers & Rally's location, a double drive-thru unit in Lexington, Kentucky. The new restaurant is at 2975 Richmond Road.

Charania has more than 20 years of experience in the franchising industry and, along with his dedicated team, oversees a robust portfolio of more than 90 locations, including Dunkin', TGI Fridays, and Qdoba. The group currently operates more than 50 Checkers and Rally's locations.

"We are thrilled to bring our bold flavors and exceptional value to Lexington, welcoming back loyal guests and introducing Checkers & Rally's to new faces," Charania said. "Our mission extends beyond serving great food—we're dedicated to creating job opportunities, supporting career growth, and becoming a meaningful part of the Lexington community. We look forward to providing a place where guests can gather, enjoy great food, and make lasting memories."

Published: April 23rd, 2025

