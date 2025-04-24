Service Brand Deals Added Through late-April

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

CareBuilders at Home Opens First North Carolina Location

Executive Home Care Expands with 40 New Franchise Agreements

Fish Window Cleaning Celebrates Opening of New Corporate Headquarters

Floor Coverings International Bolsters Leadership Team with New Hire and Promotions

Goldfish Swim School Signs Lease Agreement in Las Vegas

Granite Garage Floors Expands into Kentucky

Hand and Stone Signs Three-Unit Development Agreement to Expand North Texas Footprint

Hydrate IV Bar Names Dr. Chris Seitz as Fractional Medical Chief Officer

PickleRage Secures Nine New Franchise Agreements

Pvolve Expands with First Studio in Hawaii

RNR Tire Express Announces Promotion of Susan Vice to VP of Finance

Scenthound Announces Multi-Unit Expansion in Southwest Region

Sir Grout Awards First Indiana Territory

Workout Anytime Names Jerry Pugh as New CEO