Consumer Confidence Takes a Hit

Recent volatility in the economy and the stock market, driven by tariffs and mass layoffs, has led to a plunge in consumer confidence. In fact, consumers feel nearly 8% less confident about their financial outlook this month than they did one year ago, according to the latest WalletHub Economic Index. This drop is so severe that consumer sentiment is now at its fourth-lowest point in the past five years.

"The nearly 8% decrease in consumer sentiment over the past year is a worrying sign that our economic recovery may be stalling, and it demonstrates that people are not optimistic about their financial future," said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. "People who have low financial confidence are likely to spend less money, make fewer large purchases, and pay down less debt than people with high confidence. As a result, when consumer sentiment experiences a significant decrease, that is negative for the economy."

The WalletHub Economic Index is based on a monthly survey that evaluates economic prospects based on 10 components of consumer sentiment. These components revolve around how people feel about their finances, purchasing plans, and employment opportunities.

Key stats include: