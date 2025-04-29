Laharas Sign 10-Unit Perkins Griddle & Go Deal 

Husband-and-wife duo Guiseppe and Nicole Lahara recently signed a 10-unit development deal with Perkins American Food Co. to bring Perkins Griddle & Go to Mercer County, New Jersey.

The New Jersey couple is one of the first franchisees to sign with Perkins to grow the new café concept in the U.S.

"We've wanted to be part of the Perkins brand for a long time. We go to the restaurants often as a family—after soccer games or church, for breakfast, on a Saturday night if we don't feel like cooking. I know there will be something for everyone in my family," Nicole Lahara said. "Hopefully, when our kids finish college, they can join us in this business and make it theirs."

Prior to Perkins, Guiseppe "Peppe" Lahara served as a building superintendent with Empire State Realty Trust for 24 years. In 2018, he retired to focus on raising his family. Nicole Lahara worked with cosmetics giant Estee Lauder for 24 years and held various consumer-focused positions.

The Laharas are new to the role of franchisees and business partners. Earlier this year, they formed Fork & Knife to operate their upcoming Perkins Griddle & Go restaurants. Their development deal covers Mercer County, and they plan on opening their first location in the greater Ewing, New Jersey, area later this year.

"We want to leave a legacy for our kids. We want our children to grow into this Perkins family and join our family business when they're older and take it over for themselves," Guiseppe Lahara said.

Designed for today's fast-paced consumers, Perkins Griddle & Go incorporates modern digital menus and self-order kiosks, catering to busy customers seeking a quick meal.

"Franchisees have shown strong interest in Griddle & Go and are eager to bring this modern take on Perkins to new and existing markets," said Peter Ortiz, chief development officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. "We are delighted to welcome Peppe and Nicole to the Perkins family and partner with them to expand our concept in their home state while they build a strong future for their children."