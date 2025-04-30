Haget Opens First Cilantro Taco Grill in Texas

In April, Hector Haget, a multi-unit and multi-brand franchisee, opened his first Cilantro Taco Grill unit in Prosper, Texas. It's the first Cilantro Taco Grill to be opened outside the Chicagoland area.

With 17 years of experience franchising with Jersey Mike's Subs, Haget is now bringing his expertise and passion for franchising to Cilantro Taco Grill. The first unit is at 1470 West Frontier Parkway in Prosper. Haget plans to develop at least five additional restaurants and will split them between the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Orange County, California.

Haget immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba with his family when he was 4. His was a similar pursuit of the American dream that inspired Cilantro Taco Grill's founder, Temoc Morfin. Like Morfin, Haget's parents worked tirelessly to create opportunities for their children, instilling in him a strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit.

"Cilantro Taco Grill is proof that if an immigrant dreams big and works hard, anything is possible," Haget said. "Temoc and I share the same immigrant journey to the United States as so many others. In a world dominated by Mexican QSR giants, like Taco Bell and Chipotle, it's refreshing to be part of a brand that serves truly authentic Mexican cuisine while empowering Latino entrepreneurs to live out their own American dream."

As Cilantro Taco Grill opens its first franchise outside Chicagoland, the brand is maintaining a consistent customer experience through its central commissary system that is prioritizing authentic flavors and ingredients. This opening comes less than two years after the brand launched its franchise opportunity.

"I never could have imagined that my taqueria in the Chicago suburbs would grow into a national franchise," Morfin said. "I started Cilantro Taco Grill with a mission to set immigrants like myself up for success in business, inspired by my family's own immigrant story. It's very exciting to now share our authentic recipes and the flavors of my culture with new communities, giving more customers across the country a taste of my home in Jalisco."