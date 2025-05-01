Multi-Generational Franchising: Three Keys to Success

As a second-generation Taco John’s franchisee, I deeply understand the delicate balance of being in business with family. While many business professionals caution against mixing family and work, a strategic approach to carrying on a family business legacy can be even more rewarding than building a successful business on your own. My sister and I grew up around Taco John’s business, so it was a natural career decision to open our own and expand our family portfolio.

Throughout my career, I have found three strategies that are key to running a successful multi-generational franchise:

Prioritize your community

Working in a multi-generational franchise, it’s key to remember that you’re upholding the entire brand’s reputation and the reputation of your family that came before you. I stepped into my family’s business when I was 11, and worked alongside them, integrating with the community, and saw firsthand the impact my family made on our community.

Taking care of the people who surround your business is the number one way to find success in your community. This goes beyond the standard of customer service and extends to how you treat your team members and set them up for success. My family has managed to create a strong sense of brand loyalty in our community, and during the pandemic our community stood by our side and continued to support our business.

It is essential to create a space of transparency and trust in your community. Take feedback from those who support your business and make changes when necessary. Listen to employees. We have an open-door policy and encourage honest feedback from our team to pinpoint areas for improvement.

You must pay attention to the little things, such as the smallest interactions with your community, that can pay off in large ways. It’s simple: when you treat people right, they treat you right in return.

Tap into generational knowledge

One of the many benefits of working in a family business is having a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips. Your family are your mentors and are there to help you achieve your goals. Having multiple generations involved in your business allows for various perspectives and numerous skill sets to which everyone can contribute. As my sister and I were getting our footing in the business, we referred to our parents’ strategies, then asked ourselves how we could add a modern twist to appeal to current consumers.

The key to a successful dynamic is communication and a shared understanding and respect for one another. While sometimes the lines may be blurred between family and co-workers, it’s important to set boundaries and remember that everyone has their expertise. Set aside time to focus on business and carve out time to prioritize familial relationships. At the end of the day, your family comes first.

Combine tradition with innovation

Embracing innovation and looking toward the future is the key to success for any brand. Still, working with a legacy brand requires balancing its traditions. Honoring what your family accomplished before you while continuing to stay competitive requires a clear vision of what traditions to keep and what innovations to implement.

Look into technologies that don’t replace what makes the business special. If a brand is known for human connection or your predecessors had a special flair that made their location unique, don’t lose sight of that. Taco John’s utilizes technology to streamline operations and make it easier for customers to place orders. This also allows team members to spend more time on face-to-face interactions with customers, enhancing the overall dining experience. Innovation should never compromise a brand’s authentic mission, and working in a multi-generational franchise, you are handed a unique opportunity to capitalize on the traditions your family has created.

Building a legacy with your family is a special experience that takes work. Leaning on one another, embracing everyone’s strengths, and always prioritizing the people who build your business up, makes success even more satisfying.

Brian Fuder is a second-generation multi-unit franchisee with Taco John’s.