Q&A with Budget Blinds Franchisee Michelle Maryatt

Name: Michelle Maryatt

Title: Owner of Budget Blinds of Central Portland, Lake Oswego, Beaverton, and Oregon City

Brands: Budget Blinds

Units: 6

Years in franchising: 19

What inspired you to franchise with a service brand?

I partnered with my parents to start a business in 2005, and during our research phase, we were immediately drawn to Budget Blinds. We believed in the concept and could see ourselves successfully leading this type of business. My father and I both had experience working with a Fortune 500 payroll services company, which gave us a solid foundation in the commercial sector and in sales and management within the service industry. Making the leap from corporate America to franchise ownership with Budget Blinds felt like a natural progression, and that’s what ultimately led us to choose a service brand.

How did you choose the sector and brand you ultimately went with?

After narrowing down our options for the type of franchise we wanted to invest in, we decided to work with a broker. Of all the brands we explored, Budget Blinds stood out because it checked all the right boxes. The brand offered the flexibility and territory needed to scale effectively, and the service area’s radius was ideal for our plans. Plus, being based in Northeast Portland, we were able to start with two territories and steadily grow from there.

Another key factor that made Budget Blinds the right choice was the exceptional support network. The comprehensive training, ongoing guidance, and access to valuable tools and resources made it an easy decision for us to move forward with the brand.

What skill sets are essential for franchising with a service brand?

In service brand franchising, specific skills are vital for success, and for our brand, sales skills stand out as particularly critical. The ability to effectively sell the services offered by Budget Blinds is fundamental to running a successful business. It’s important to go beyond simply selling blinds—we’re selling privacy, comfort, and beauty in the home. Communicating these intangible benefits to clients is key. Budget Blinds isn’t just about the physical product, it’s about the process. Each blind or window covering is tailored to the unique needs and dimensions of the homeowner, requiring a balance of customer service, sales expertise, and a deep understanding of client needs—skills that are integral to the business’s success.

Equally important is recognizing the diverse strengths within your team. Although my parents have since retired, my mother initially took on administrative responsibilities, leveraging her extensive experience as an executive administrator to manage that aspect of the business. Similarly, our technical team is trained across multiple areas, including installation, design, and beyond. A well-rounded, skilled, and cohesive team truly sets a franchise apart.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

One key advantage of our service brand is that while our work is fast-paced and high-volume, it’s centered on project-based tasks that allow us to operate with higher margins and larger average tickets. This approach enables us to meet client demands efficiently while maintaining profitability. Beyond the tangible products like blinds and window coverings, our offering also includes the care and attention we bring to every consultation. Whether we’re designing window treatments for light efficiency, enhancing privacy, or elevating home aesthetics, the variety and purpose of our work ensure it remains both impactful and rewarding.

What are some of the top ways you’ve marketed and promoted your business?

Repeat and referral customers account for 60–70 percent of our business, which is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional customer service. By prioritizing the customer experience, we’ve cultivated a loyal network of satisfied clients who willingly recommend our services. This is especially critical for us as a multi-unit operation, where trust and word-of-mouth referrals drive much of our growth.

Additionally, we focus heavily on maintaining a five-star online reputation and keeping an active presence on social media. Engaging with customers through these channels not only enhances visibility but also reinforces our commitment to quality and service. We also invest in meaningful partnerships with organizations such as the Home Builders Association (HBA), the Professional Women in Building Council, and the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). These connections provide valuable opportunities to build relationships, stay informed on industry trends, and further establish our credibility within the community.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

Don’t hesitate to reach out to current franchisees within the brands you’re exploring and rely on them as a valuable resource. Take the time to learn everything you can about the franchisor, the network, and the brand you’ll be joining. Talk to successful franchisees to understand what has contributed to their achievements and connect with franchisees in your area to gain insights specific to your market. Be proactive and thoroughly research and approach the opportunity with curiosity. Absorb as much knowledge as you can from those who have been in your shoes before. Their experiences can provide valuable guidance and help set you up for success as you navigate this exciting new venture.