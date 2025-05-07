 Hanks Signs 9-Unit Deal with PayMore

By: M. Scott Morris | 142 Reads | 1 Shares

Spencer Hanks, an experienced multi-unit franchisee and current Crumbl Cookies operator, signed a 9-unit franchise agreement with PayMore Stores, the electronics resale franchise. Hanks will introduce the PayMore brand to Colorado, starting with the Denver metro area.

Known for his operational excellence and success in the food franchise space, Hanks was drawn to PayMore for its simplicity, scalability, and focus on quality of life. After evaluating numerous franchise opportunities, PayMore stood out as a compelling next step, offering both a high-growth business model and operational efficiency that aligned with his long-term vision.

"I wanted a franchise that could scale without taking over my life," Hanks said. "PayMore checked every box: recession-resistant, low overhead, and easy to run. The return on effort is unmatched. Stephen (Preuss) and Erik (Helgesen) built a brand that's smart, streamlined, and built for real growth."

The new stores will mark PayMore's debut in Colorado. Hanks and his team are scouting real estate in the greater Denver area for their first location with plans to rapidly expand throughout the state in the coming years.

PayMore is a retail store where customers can buy, sell, and trade electronics, and it's combined with backend e-commerce systems to reach global buyers. PayMore currently has more than 600 units in development across three countries and more than 75 open locations.

Published: May 7th, 2025

