Want to enter the Iberian market? Start with the 4 Ws - What, When, Where, and Why - of FIS2025 in Madrid!

What is FIS2025?

FIS2025 is a dynamic event designed to foster entrepreneurship and investment. It serves as a powerful platform for driving and shaping the franchise sector by promoting investment opportunities, offering educational resources, and creating high-value networking channels.

The event aims to boost growth and innovation within the franchise industry—both nationally and internationally—contributing to economic development and the strengthening of the business ecosystem.

FIS2025 adopts a modern, flexible, and experiential format tailored to the unique opportunities of each sector. It represents a new generation of professional events, where technology enhances business creation and provides impactful educational content for the entire franchise community.

When is FIS2025?

15th & 16th October 2025

Mark your calendar!

Where is FIS2025?

FIS2025 will take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium Madrid, a cutting-edge venue that embodies our commitment to sustainability and innovation.

This location has been chosen for its environmentally conscious features, including:

LED lighting, solar panels, and water reuse systems

Showrooms and auditoriums built with eco-friendly materials

Carbon footprint measurement and offset initiatives

A diverse and inclusive staff

Circular construction materials for exhibition stands

Sustainable catering with compostable disposables and zero waste policies

Promotion of eco-friendly transportation

Paper reduction and elimination strategies

Content that raises awareness about sustainability

Lanyard collection and reuse programs

The stadium provides the ideal setting for an event that reflects the values of a modern, responsible franchise ecosystem.

Why attend FIS2025?

Because it's the ultimate meeting point for growth, innovation, and opportunity in the Iberian franchise market.

FIS2025 is more than just an event, it's the annual flagship gathering for the franchising industry. A strategic platform designed to foster visibility, dynamism, and expansion for growing brands. Whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, business owner, or part of the franchise ecosystem, FIS2025 is where you'll find the right connections and the insights to move your business forward.

At FIS2025, you will:

Connect with leading national and international brands actively expanding

Meet entrepreneurs, investors, multi-franchisees, and business leaders

Discover new master franchise opportunities to enter the Iberian market

Gain insights from consultants, business schools, and top industry professionals

Expand your network, raise your profile, and stay ahead of industry trends

Join us in Madrid to amplify your brand, explore new ventures, and help shape the future of franchising.