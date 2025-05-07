Grab the Wheel and Step on the Gas

Some people like to drive the bus, while others are content to sit back and enjoy the ride. If you are the driver, you determine the route you will take to get to where you want to go. If you are the rider, you are leaving choices up to someone else.

There are a lot of riders out there, who do little to nothing to drive their careers. You do not want to be one of them. If you want to grow, succeed, and prosper, you must set a goal, plan your route, and take the wheel.

What is your goal? Is it to earn the respect of your manager and co-workers, get promoted, and enjoy the financial benefits of making more money? If so, read on.

Step one is to set goals that will get you to where you want to go. If you don't have goals, you won't get far. Your goals will determine your future; they are your road map to success. Set goals that are tangible, measurable, and realistic. Review them daily or weekly so that they will stay at the front of your consciousness. Also, set a timeline for each goal; doing so will keep you focused.

Step two is to plan your route. What do you need to do to get to where you want to be? Conduct a self-assessment. Scrutinize your attitude, your work ethic, your strengths, your weaknesses, your aspirations, and your opportunities for improvement. A good self-assessment will allow you to measure your progress and compare yourself with yourself rather than with others. That plan must be specific and include timelines.

Step three is to recognize roadblocks. Are there potholes and detours along the route? You must identify them and develop a plan that will help you avoid them. Take responsibility for yourself and your career. Many roadblocks are self-imposed limitations; don't let them stop you dead in your tracks. Set your own ceilings, and be proactive. Proactive people identify, predict, and prepare for potential obstacles. Then they find ways to overcome them. They prepare for the future, participate by contributing, and perform by taking appropriate, purposeful action. You must be willing to do the work!

Step four is to implement your plan. If you don't do this, you will remain exactly where you are right now. Recognize that your attitude will lead to action. Believe in yourself. Your thoughts determine your beliefs, and your beliefs drive what you do. Set aside one hour every day for personal development. Meditate and visualize your day, listen to audio motivational programs, or read significant literature. Remember this: Never stop learning; it's the fundamental activity in a successful life. Take an online course, sign up for a workshop, read one book on personal development every month, and take advantage of tuition reimbursement opportunities.

The final step is this: Enjoy the benefits of your hard work. Those benefits include an increase in earnings, the respect of your managers and co-workers, and the sense of freedom you will experience in being able to better support yourself and your family emotionally and financially.

When you drive the bus, you are in control of your destiny. Get out of the passenger seat and drive into your future.

John Tschohl is the founder and president of the Service Quality Institute—the global leader in customer service with operations in more than 40 countries. He is considered one of the world's foremost authorities on all aspects of customer service and has developed 20 customer service training programs—including Moving Up—that are used by companies throughout the world. His monthly strategic newsletter is available online at no charge at customer-service.com. He can also be reached on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.