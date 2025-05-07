 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for May 

By: Kevin Behan | 256 Reads | 1 Shares

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your May look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Carl’s Jr. Opens First United Kingdom Restaurant in Cardiff, Wales

Chocolats Favoris Opens First Vancouver Location in Gastown

Chipotle To Open First Restaurant in Mexico in 2026

McDonald's Names President for its International Development Licensed Markets

School of Rock Expands Global Reach with First Location in Uruguay

Slim Chickens Expands in the UK with Two New Locations

Slim Chickens Expands in the UK with New Location in the Heart of Camberely

TGI Fridays Appoints New President of International Franchising

Ziebart Solidifies International Expansion with Canada Master Franchise Renewal, Mexico Development Deal

Published: May 7th, 2025

