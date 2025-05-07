International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for May
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your May look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
Carl’s Jr. Opens First United Kingdom Restaurant in Cardiff, Wales
Chocolats Favoris Opens First Vancouver Location in Gastown
Chipotle To Open First Restaurant in Mexico in 2026
McDonald's Names President for its International Development Licensed Markets
School of Rock Expands Global Reach with First Location in Uruguay
Slim Chickens Expands in the UK with Two New Locations
Slim Chickens Expands in the UK with New Location in the Heart of Camberely
TGI Fridays Appoints New President of International Franchising
Ziebart Solidifies International Expansion with Canada Master Franchise Renewal, Mexico Development Deal
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Franchise Development
- Featured Franchise Stories