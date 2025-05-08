 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, May 2025

By: Kevin Behan | 270 Reads |

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#133, April 29, 2025). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Trade Turmoil Takes Hold

Global Growth Forecast Slashed by IMF over Tariff Impact

US Consumer Sentiment Plummets on Trump Trade War

China Has Accumulated 70 Percent of the World’s Trade Patents

Visualizing Global AI Investment by Country

How Top Economies Generated Electricity in 2024

Brand Global News Section: IHOP, KFC, and Texas Roadhouse

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: May 8th, 2025

Share this Feature

