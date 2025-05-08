Q&A with Hotworx Franchisee Katie McDonald

Name: Katie McDonald

Title: Franchise Owner

Brands: Hotworx

Units: 10

Years in franchising: 6

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I went for a service brand because it felt like the perfect mix of my interests and a chance to create something meaningful for others. After spending 10 years in the franchise service industry, I was ready for a brand I could grow from scratch. Hotworx checked all the boxes – wellness, infrared saunas, and marketing. The whole “More workout in less time” thing clicked with me, and the infrared saunas just made it even better. Plus, I was excited to create a business that could offer a great work environment, where people could grow just as I had the privilege to do under a mentor in my previous role.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I discovered Hotworx in 2018, and it was love at first sight. I was already a huge fan of infrared saunas and knew about their benefits, so the idea of combining them with a workout was exciting. Hotworx offered something different - 24-hour access, quick but effective workouts, and affordable pricing. It felt like something my community would love. Plus, I’d always dreamed of building a workplace that helps people grow, and Hotworx seemed like the perfect opportunity. After a 10-hour drive to check out the closest location in Enid, OK, I knew it was the right move to bring to Iowa and Nebraska.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

People skills are key. It's not just about the operations; understanding people is everything. In the service world, it’s all about giving customers a great experience that makes them want to come back, and having a team that’s on board with that mission. I’ve always wanted to be the best leader I can for my team, helping them grow and feel supported is so important to me. My previous mentor had a huge impact on me, and it’s always been my goal to pass that forward to my team. The goal is to create an environment where everyone feels valued, where they can grow, and where they’re excited to come to work. Communication and team building are huge, especially when managing multiple locations.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

Service brands like Hotworx often rely on recurring membership revenue, which helps keep the income more stable and predictable. Running a 24-hour service gives you the flexibility to cater to all kinds of customers. For me, a big plus is the ability to create a work culture where employees thrive. It’s all about supporting your team, and when they feel good, it shows in the quality of service we provide.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time?

To operate multiple franchises, you need a strong team and the ability to delegate. I’ve made it a priority to hire people who believe in the brand and share the same values. When you have the right team in place, it makes everything easier. Regular communication, training, and checking in on each location helps keep everything running smoothly. As the leader, it’s important for me to let my team take ownership while I focus on the big picture.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

Marketing is a mix of digital strategies and the traditional word-of-mouth. Social media has been awesome for reaching out to local customers, especially with posts that highlight what Hotworx is all about. But the real magic happens because our team lives and breathes the brand. They’re excited, they believe in what we do, and it shows in every interaction - whether it's through social events, customer chats, or just how they carry themselves. We’ve also used promotions and referral programs to get our customers involved and help spread the word.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

I’d definitely say do your research and find a service brand that lines up with what you’re passionate about. If you’re not excited about what you’re doing, it’s going to be tough to push through the challenges. Building a strong team is super important, too. Create a place where people feel supported, trusted, and have room to grow. If you can align your team with your values and give great service, success will follow. And most importantly, make sure you’re all in live and breathe the brand, because your team and customers will feel your energy.