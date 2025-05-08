Franchising Across the Tasman: A Smart First Step

Expanding a business internationally can feel like a huge leap, while your closest country neighbor might offer the most logical and achievable next step. This was learned firsthand when we expanded our own consulting business, Tereza Murray Franchising (TMF), across the Tasman from New Zealand to Australia several years ago. What began as a response to client demand quickly became a natural evolution of our brand.

After helping many of our clients take the same leap, I can confidently say if you’re looking to grow your franchise system internationally, expanding into Australia or New Zealand should be at the top of your list.

Why franchising across the Tasman works so well for franchisors

For those looking to scale internationally, Australia and New Zealand are uniquely well-matched, and expanding into one from the other is often far simpler than people expect. While our own business model, when expanding into the Australian market, is built around consulting, it’s helped many franchisors apply the same strategy with equal success.

Let’s start with structure. Australia and New Zealand are both high-income, service-oriented economies. Franchise sectors like food, trades, wellness, childcare, cleaning, and business services are strong in both markets, which means your model is likely to translate well without major changes.

Consumer behavior is also closely aligned. Pricing sensitivity, value perceptions, and brand expectations are comparable across the two countries. This gives franchisors the rare ability to maintain consistent marketing messages, pricing models, and operational systems across borders, something that’s rarely possible with more distant international expansion.

Culturally, the similarities run even deeper. The language, lifestyle, and shared values between Australians and New Zealanders make it much easier to onboard franchisees, deliver training, and build strong relationships across the network. Many of the brands find they can carry their recruitment strategies across the Tasman with only minor tweaks.

Of course, the short flight times between the two countries make support and oversight far more achievable, particularly during early rollout. Whether you’re launching a single location or establishing a master franchise model, having two nearby countries gives you more flexibility and reassurance.

Legal differences to consider

One key consideration for franchisors is compliance. While business law is fairly similar between the two countries, Australia does regulate franchising, whereas New Zealand does not (yet). That means you’ll need to comply with the Australian Franchising Code of Conduct and provide prospective franchisees with things like the Information statement for prospective franchisees and the Franchise Disclosure Document.

While this might sound daunting, it doesn’t need to be complex. I regularly work with New Zealand franchisors to structure their systems to meet Australian compliance requirements without burdening their teams with unnecessary admin. In fact, many of our clients choose to align with Australian standards early on so they’re ready to expand when the time comes.

For us, crossing the Tasman wasn’t a giant leap, it was a smart, manageable next step. And for franchisors looking to grow into new markets, I believe the same holds true.

With strong alignment between both countries in terms of consumer trends, legal systems, and franchise sectors, there’s every reason to explore the opportunity. Whether you’re launching your first international location or scaling an existing network, Australia or New Zealand may be the ideal place to start.

Tereza Murray is a leading franchise and business consultant and CEO of Tereza Murray Franchising (TMF).