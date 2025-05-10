 Honoring Franchisees: The 2025 Multi-Unit Franchisee MVP Awards

By: M. Scott Morris | 212 Reads | 1 Shares
Featured in: Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine: Issue 2, 2025

During the 25th anniversary of the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas, Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine revealed its prestigious MVP (Most Valuable Performer) Award winners. These outstanding individuals were recognized in March for their exceptional contributions to the franchising model.

The 2025 MVP winners have worked diligently to grow their businesses and become leaders in multi-unit franchising. Over the years, they solved problems, mentored employees, served their communities, and embraced new technology. They also developed new ways to deliver for their customers.

By definition, MVPs aren’t afraid of work. In the following pages, you’ll see their stories of sacrifice and resilience as they’ve operated their businesses through bad times and good. You’ll also read about the people who advised and supported them as they took risks to build bright futures.

Franchising is open to people from all walks of life and offers a pathway to financial freedom. While franchisors provide blueprints, franchisees put in the early mornings and late nights to turn those blueprints into real-life successes. Through their stories, you’ll gain insights into hiring and training practices, discover strategies for navigating industry shifts, and get a glimpse into the future of franchising.

The 2025 Multi-Unit Franchisee MVP Awards showcase the exceptional individuals who elevate franchising. Their dedication and innovation are testaments to this dynamic business model.

  • Julie & Scott Beville
    Husband & Wife Team MVPs
  • Carrie & Josh Ayers
    Veteran Entrepreneurship MVPs
  • Jim Bradjic
    (Tie) Single-Brand Leadership MVP
  • Nick Crouch
    (Tie) Single-Brand Leadership MVP
  • Sam Chand
    Multi-Brand Leadership MVP
  • Chad Given
    Mega-Growth Leadership MVP
  • Chanel Grant
    Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion MVP
  • Ray & Monica Harrigill
    Spirit of Franchising MVPs
  • Grady Hinchman
    Innovation Award MVP
  • Phong Huynh
    American Dream MVP
  • James Ihedigbo
    Influencer for Former Pro Athlete MVP
  • Susan & Ronnie Morris
    Noble Cause MVPs
Published: May 10th, 2025

Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine: Issue 2, 2025
