MUFC 2025: A Record-Breaking Success!

Wow! What an incredible Multi-Unit Franchising Conference! MUFC 2025 again set a new attendance record, bringing together thousands of ambitious entrepreneurs, seasoned multi-unit operators, franchisor executives from hundreds of top brands, and an unparalleled lineup of vendors ready to fuel our industry’s growth.

This year’s conference was packed with powerful insights and game-changing connections. We were inspired by “Shark Tank” star Daymond John, who shared his remarkable journey of turning FUBU from a side hustle—financed by a HELOC on his mother’s home—into a global powerhouse. Mike Walsh, a leading futurist, challenged us to rethink how AI will revolutionize not just franchising, but every aspect of our businesses and lives. The future is about data and our ability to process it. Going forward, everything from consumer data to forecasting will make our businesses more productive and profitable.

Beyond the keynotes, MUFC 2025 was a masterclass in opportunity. I had the chance to reconnect with longtime friends, forge new relationships, and gain insights that will directly impact my business. This conference was a launchpad for the future, offering opportunities to meet growth-focused lenders, engage with innovative new brands, and discover vendors with cutting-edge solutions.

MUFC built its reputation on franchisee-led panels, where the real action and excitement begin and end. The insights and stories shared by franchisees are the heartbeat of the conference, providing firsthand lessons from those who’ve lived it. Whether it’s the bootstrap entrepreneur, the PE-backed scaler, or the seasoned hired gun, these are the voices that shape the industry and drive the conversation we all learn from.

One thing was clear: Now is the time to take our organizations to the next level.

On the policy front, the IFA delivered critical updates on FTC regulations and tax policy changes, both of which create a more favorable environment for franchising. These shifts mean more flexibility, greater investment potential, and a stronger foundation for expansion.

As this year’s chairman, I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished together. MUFC continues to be the premier event for multi-unit operators, and this year’s conference set the stage for a big and bright future. If you missed it this year, make sure you don’t next year!

Until then, keep pushing forward, seizing opportunities, and growing your business. See you in 2026!

David Ostrowe

Chairman, MUFC 2025