This year’s Multi-Brand 50 reveals a dynamic year in multi-unit, multi-brand franchising. While familiar names continued to dominate the top spots, this year’s data highlights steady expansion, strategic acquisitions, and some notable new entrants making their mark on the landscape.

At the top of the list, Flynn Group maintained its No. 1 position, increasing its total unit count from 2,520 in 2024 to 2,745 in 2025. The franchise giant, known for operating Pizza Hut, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Arby’s, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Panera Bread, and Planet Fitness, continued to scale its operations. In 2024, Flynn Group expanded its Wendy’s and Panera locations and acquired additional Pizza Hut units in 2025, bringing its total count of Pizza Hut restaurants to 1,024. At No. 2, Sun Holdings jumped a spot and went from 1,193 units last year to 1,704 this year. KBP Brands came in at No. 3, holding steady with 1,120 in 2024 and 1,119 in 2025.

Notable changes

Several franchise groups made significant leaps in ranking due to aggressive expansion and strategic acquisitions while some fell off the list due to strategic organizational changes:

, backed by Triton Pacific Capital Partners, climbed from No. 17 in 2024 to No. 13 in 2025. The group expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of 64 KFC restaurants, further strengthening its position in the fast-food sector. Alline Salon Group, formerly ranked No. 22 in 2024, dropped off the list entirely. The group exited the franchise business, selling its entire portfolio to Regis Corporation for $22 million.

The 2025 Multi-Brand 50 also saw new entrants making their debut. Tacala LLC, a longtime Taco Bell operator, appeared on the list for the first time. In 2024, Tacala diversified its brand portfolio by adding 7 Brew, marking its entry into the fast-growing drive-thru coffee segment.

The Multi-Brand 50 franchisees saw widespread unit growth in 2025, highlighting their resilience and continued expansion in an evolving market. Larger operators are not only consolidating their existing positions, but also branching into new segments and concepts to mitigate risks and expand revenue streams, ensuring long-term relevance and profitability.

Whether it’s established giants like Flynn Group broadening their brand mix or new entrants like Tacala LLC tapping into the specialty beverage space, large operators continue to leverage brand diversity, operational scale, and strategic acquisitions to stay competitive in today’s fast-changing franchise landscape.

Ambika Oberoi is director of information management for FRANdata.

Rank Company Name Total Units Brand Number of Units 1 FLYNN GROUP 2,745

Pizza Hut Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar Arby’s Wendy’s Taco Bell Panera Bread Planet Fitness Residence Inn by Marriott Courtyard by Marriott Hampton Inn by Hilton Fairfield by Marriott Homewood Suites by Hilton Comfort Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Hilton Garden Inn SpringHill Suites by Marriott Holiday Inn Four Points by Sheraton TownePlace Suites by Marriott

1,024 461 358 311 301 146 42 28 23 13 12 11 1 3 4 4 1 1 1 2 SUN HOLDINGS 1,704 T-Mobile Arby’s Papa Johns Taco Bueno Burger King Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen McAlister’s Deli Freebirds World Burrito GNC Live Well Julio’s Tex-Mex Restaurant IHOP Golden Corral Cantina Laredo Rodeo Cantina 380 240 235 150 141 131 130 86 75 51 40 37 5 2 1 3 KBP BRANDS 1,119

KFC Taco Bell Arby’s Sonic Long John Silver’s A&W

721 162 117 85 31 3 4 LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS & COUNTRY STORES 799

Subway Godfather’s Pizza Chester’s Arby’s Hardee’s Carl’s Jr. Bojangles Taco John’s Holiday Inn Sleep Inn by Choice Hotels Best Western Hotels & Resorts Dunkin’ Fairfield by Marriott DQ Treat Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Bimbo Foods Bakeries Distribution Hampton Inn by Hilton MainStay Suites Extended Stay by Choice Hotels Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

238 167 133 98 78 34 14 12 4 4 3 3 3 2 2 1 1 1 1 5 SIZZLING PLATTER 714

Little Caesars Wingstop Jamba Dunkin’ Jersey Mike’s Subs Sizzler Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Cinnabon

358 185 92 33 32 7 5 2 6 PILOT COMPANY 669

Subway Cinnabon Dunkin’ Wendy’s Arby’s Taco Bell Auntie Anne’s DQ Treat Moe’s Southwest Grill Pizza Hut Chester’s

218 174 83 81 52 28 12 8 6 6 1 7 HZ RESTAURANT GROUP 600

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Dunkin’ La Madeleine Baskin-Robbins

393 152 43 12 8 HAZA GROUP 557

Wendy’s Taco Bell

414 143 9 ARMY & AIR FORCE EXCHANGE SERVICES 480

Subway Burger King Charleys Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Arby’s Taco Bell Qdoba Mexican Eats Einstein Bros. Bagels Baskin-Robbins Dunkin’ Rice King Regal Nails Salon & Spa Wing Zone Pizza Hut Slim Chickens Taco John’s

123 105 81 58 29 24 23 19 4 4 3 2 2 1 1 1 10 ARAMARK 474

Chick-fil-A Einstein Bros. Bagels Panda Express Subway Dunkin’ Moe’s Southwest Grill Oath Pizza Which Wich Pizza Hut Qdoba Mexican Eats Freshii Steak n Shake by Biglari Raising Cane’s Panera Bread Auntie Anne’s Jamba PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans Tim Hortons Village Juice Co. Taco Bell BurgerFi Caribou Coffee Chili’s La Madeleine McAlister’s Deli Mooyah Paciugo Gelato Caffé Baja Fresh Denny’s Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop Extreme Pita Jersey Mike’s Subs Quiznos Rusty Taco Smashburger Wendy’s

112 88 39 34 23 21 21 19 16 12 10 10 9 8 6 6 6 4 4 3 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 11 GPS HOSPITALITY 469

Burger King Pizza Hut Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

390 61 18 12 CMG COMPANIES 462

KFC Sonic Rent-A-Center Ace Hardware Taco Bell Little Caesars

176 101 91 37 35 22 13 TASTY RESTAURANT GROUP 458

Pizza Hut KFC Burger King Dunkin’ Taco Bell Baskin-Robbins

183 164 55 37 13 6 14 CHARTER FOODS 453

Taco Bell Long John Silver’s KFC A&W Pizza Hut

373 42 26 6 6 15 AMPLER GROUP 437

Burger King Taco Bell Little Caesars Church’s Texas Chicken

146 101 98 92 16 ANCHOR POINT MANAGEMENT/PACIFIC BELLS LLC 437

Taco Bell European Wax Center Buffalo Wild Wings 7 Brew Fully Promoted Signarama

279 75 65 16 1 1 17 SUMMIT RESTAURANT GROUP 418

IHOP Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Que

278 111 29 18 K-MAC ENTERPRISES INC 405

Taco Bell 7 Brew Whataburger

346 45 14 19 WKS RESTAURANT GROUP 387

Wendy’s Denny’s El Pollo Loco Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Blaze Pizza

137 123 69 50 8 20 TACALA 368

Taco Bell 7 Brew

359 9 21 JIB MANAGEMENT 363

Jack in the Box Denny’s TGI Fridays Sizzler Corner Bakery Cafe Super 8 by Wyndham

238 74 45 4 1 1 22 DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP (DRG) 358

Taco Bell Arby’s

328 30 23 HARMAN MANAGEMENT CORPORATION 350

KFC A&W Taco Bell Long John Silver’s

217 91 39 3 24 KOVAN GROUP/ DEKK GROUP/ NGP MANAGEMENT 343

Dunkin’ Baskin-Robbins

306 37 25 DESERT DE ORO FOODS 339

Taco Bell Pizza Hut KFC

226 83 30 26 QUALITY RESTAURANT GROUP 335

Pizza Hut Sonic Moe’s Southwest Grill Arby’s

168 75 65 27 27 GS DALLAS GROUP/GSR GROUP 319

Wingstop Subway Massage Envy European Wax Center Fajita Pete’s

178 130 8 2 1 28 COMPASS GROUP USA 317

Chick-fil-A Einstein Bros. Bagels Panda Express Papa Johns Subway Dunkin’ Pizza Hut PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans Jamba Jersey Mike’s Subs Moe’s Southwest Grill Firehouse Subs Taco Bell Which Wich Caribou Coffee Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop Qdoba Mexican Eats Slim Chickens Steak n Shake by Biglari Wendy’s Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Smashburger Auntie Anne’s Bojangles KFC Pita Pit Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Sbarro The Habit Burger Grill Tim Hortons Baskin-Robbins Blimpie Burger King Chili’s Freshii illy Caffé Mod Pizza Quiznos

63 53 32 24 23 18 10 7 6 6 6 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 4 4 3 3 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 29 PURPLE ROCK INVESTMENT COMPANY/ PURPLE SQUARE MANAGEMENT CO 317

Dunkin’ Rent-A-Center Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Take 5 Oil Change Center RimTyme Baskin-Robbins American Family Care The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar

104 63 44 38 28 27 11 2 30 FEAST ENTERPRISES/ BESHAY ENTERPRISES/ DMSD FOODS 298

Jack in the Box Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Denny’s Corner Bakery Cafe

268 14 12 4 31 THE COVELLI FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 281

Panera Bread DQ Grill & Chill O’Charley’s DQ Treat Oath Pizza

269 5 5 1 1 32 G & M OIL CO 279

Chevron ExtraMile

149 130 33 LUIHN VANTEDGE PARTNERS/ VANTEDGE PARTNERS 277

Taco Bell Dunkin’ KFC Long John Silver’s Take 5 Oil Change Center Pizza Hut

173 78 16 4 4 2 34 EYM GROUP 272

Pizza Hut Denny’s KFC Panera Bread Taco Bell

142 58 49 20 3 35 TA OPERATING/ TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA 270

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Taco Bell Subway Burger King Pizza Hut Dunkin’ Black Bear Diner Arby’s IHOP Baskin-Robbins Charleys Wendy’s Fazoli’s A&W Caribou Coffee Carl’s Jr. DQ Treat Jamba KFC Nathan’s Famous Papa Johns TacoTime Tim Hortons

70 36 35 34 30 12 9 7 7 5 5 5 4 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 36 SODEXO 267

Chick-fil-A Einstein Bros. Bagels Subway Dunkin’ Pizza Hut Jamba Qdoba Mexican Eats Moe’s Southwest Grill Steak n Shake by Biglari Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Taco Bell Firehouse Subs Panera Bread Baskin-Robbins Which Wich Auntie Anne’s Blaze Pizza Burger King Freshii Godfather’s Pizza PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans The Habit Burger Grill Baja Fresh Barry Bagels DQ Treat McAlister’s Deli Mrs. Fields NrGize Lifestyle Cafe Papa Johns

68 63 21 19 17 8 8 7 6 5 5 5 4 4 3 3 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 37 AMPEX BRANDS 263

KFC Pizza Hut Long John Silver’s Taco Bell

145 75 29 14 38 AKASH MANAGEMENT 242

Carl’s Jr. Pieology Pizzeria Wingstop Jamba Arby’s

164 41 16 13 8 39 FOURTEEN FOODS 241

DQ Grill & Chill DQ Treat

238 3 40 ALVARADO RESTAURANT NATION/ ALVARADO HOLDINGS / PALO ALTO 238

Taco Bell KFC Pizza Hut

219 13 6 41 WARNER FOODS 237

Jack in the Box Panera Bread Del Taco Noodles & Company Black Bear Diner Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

148 50 22 14 2 1 42 COTTI FOODS CORPORATION 236

Wendy’s Taco Bell Pieology Pizzeria

125 106 5 43 MANNA 225

Wendy’s Fazoli’s Golden Corral Jimmy John’s

150 65 9 1 44 FUGATE ENTERPRISES 223

Pizza Hut Taco Bell Sonic

133 75 15 45 ADT PIZZA 222

Pizza Hut Taco Bell Little Caesars

205 16 1 46 APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT 221

Hilton Garden Inn Hampton Inn by Hilton Courtyard by Marriott Homewood Suites by Hilton Residence Inn by Marriott Fairfield by Marriott Home2 Suites by Hilton TownePlace Suites by Marriott SpringHill Suites by Marriott AC Hotels by Marriott Embassy Suites by Hilton Hyatt Place Marriott Hotels Aloft Hotels Hyatt House

40 37 35 30 29 10 10 9 6 4 4 3 2 1 1 47 NORTHWEST RESTAURANTS 219

Taco Bell KFC A&W

148 59 12 48 ATTICUS FRANCHISE GROUP/ NOVARUS WELLNESS CONCEPTS MACKINAW HOLDING CORPORATION 212

Massage Envy Sonic European Wax Center Crunch

98 96 12 6 49 H&S ENERGY PRODUCTS 208

Chevron ExtraMile Texaco

117 79 12 50 FRESH DINING CONCEPTS 207

Auntie Anne’s Jamba Cinnabon Carvel

121 53 29 4

Source: FRANdata