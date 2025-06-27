 2025 MULTI-BRAND 50

By: Ambika Oberoi | 3,781 Reads | 11 Shares
Featured in: Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine: Issue 2, 2025

This year’s Multi-Brand 50 reveals a dynamic year in multi-unit, multi-brand franchising. While familiar names continued to dominate the top spots, this year’s data highlights steady expansion, strategic acquisitions, and some notable new entrants making their mark on the landscape.

At the top of the list, Flynn Group maintained its No. 1 position, increasing its total unit count from 2,520 in 2024 to 2,745 in 2025. The franchise giant, known for operating Pizza Hut, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Arby’s, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Panera Bread, and Planet Fitness, continued to scale its operations. In 2024, Flynn Group expanded its Wendy’s and Panera locations and acquired additional Pizza Hut units in 2025, bringing its total count of Pizza Hut restaurants to 1,024. At No. 2, Sun Holdings jumped a spot and went from 1,193 units last year to 1,704 this year. KBP Brands came in at No. 3, holding steady with 1,120 in 2024 and 1,119 in 2025. 

Notable changes

Several franchise groups made significant leaps in ranking due to aggressive expansion and strategic acquisitions while some fell off the list due to strategic organizational changes:

  • K-MAC Enterprises made a notable jump from No. 23 in 2024 to No. 18 in 2025, driven by its rapid growth in the 7 Brew portfolio. With an ambitious plan to open 200 new stores by 2027, the company is capitalizing on the growing drive-thru coffee trend.
  • Tasty Restaurant Group, backed by Triton Pacific Capital Partners, climbed from No. 17 in 2024 to No. 13 in 2025. The group expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of 64 KFC restaurants, further strengthening its position in the fast-food sector.
  • Alline Salon Group, formerly ranked No. 22 in 2024, dropped off the list entirely. The group exited the franchise business, selling its entire portfolio to Regis Corporation for $22 million.

The 2025 Multi-Brand 50 also saw new entrants making their debut. Tacala LLC, a longtime Taco Bell operator, appeared on the list for the first time. In 2024, Tacala diversified its brand portfolio by adding 7 Brew, marking its entry into the fast-growing drive-thru coffee segment.

The Multi-Brand 50 franchisees saw widespread unit growth in 2025, highlighting their resilience and continued expansion in an evolving market. Larger operators are not only consolidating their existing positions, but also branching into new segments and concepts to mitigate risks and expand revenue streams, ensuring long-term relevance and profitability.

Whether it’s established giants like Flynn Group broadening their brand mix or new entrants like Tacala LLC tapping into the specialty beverage space, large operators continue to leverage brand diversity, operational scale, and strategic acquisitions to stay competitive in today’s fast-changing franchise landscape.

Ambika Oberoi is director of information management for FRANdata.

Rank

Company Name

Total Units

Brand

Number of Units

1

FLYNN GROUP

2,745

Pizza Hut

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Arby’s

Wendy’s

Taco Bell

Panera Bread

Planet Fitness

Residence Inn by Marriott

Courtyard by Marriott

Hampton Inn by Hilton

Fairfield by Marriott

Homewood Suites by Hilton

Comfort

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

Hilton Garden Inn

SpringHill Suites by Marriott

Holiday Inn

Four Points by Sheraton

TownePlace Suites by Marriott

1,024

461

358

311

301

146

42

28

23

13

12

11

1

3

4

4

1

1

1

2

SUN HOLDINGS 

1,704

T-Mobile

Arby’s

Papa Johns

Taco Bueno

Burger King

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

McAlister’s Deli

Freebirds World Burrito

GNC Live Well

Julio’s Tex-Mex Restaurant

IHOP

Golden Corral

Cantina Laredo

Rodeo Cantina

380

240

235

150
141

131

130

86
75

51

40
37

5

2

1

3

KBP BRANDS

1,119

KFC

Taco Bell

Arby’s

Sonic

Long John Silver’s

A&W

721

162

117

85

31

3

4

LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS & COUNTRY STORES

799

Subway

Godfather’s Pizza

Chester’s

Arby’s

Hardee’s

Carl’s Jr.

Bojangles

Taco John’s

Holiday Inn

Sleep Inn by Choice Hotels

Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Dunkin’

Fairfield by Marriott

DQ Treat

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham

Bimbo Foods Bakeries Distribution

Hampton Inn by Hilton

MainStay Suites Extended Stay by Choice Hotels

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

238

167

133

98

78

34

14

12

4

4

3

3

3

2

2

1

1

1

1

5

SIZZLING PLATTER

714

Little Caesars

Wingstop

Jamba

Dunkin’

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Sizzler

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Cinnabon

358

185

92

33

32

7

5

2

6

PILOT COMPANY

669

Subway

Cinnabon

Dunkin’

Wendy’s

Arby’s

Taco Bell

Auntie Anne’s

DQ Treat

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Pizza Hut

Chester’s

218

174

83

81

52

28

12

8

6

6

1

7

HZ RESTAURANT GROUP

600

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Dunkin’

La Madeleine

Baskin-Robbins

393

152

43

12

8

HAZA GROUP

557

Wendy’s

Taco Bell

414

143

9

ARMY & AIR FORCE EXCHANGE SERVICES

480

Subway

Burger King

Charleys

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Arby’s

Taco Bell

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Baskin-Robbins

Dunkin’

Rice King

Regal Nails Salon & Spa

Wing Zone

Pizza Hut

Slim Chickens

Taco John’s

123

105

81

58

29

24

23

19

4

4

3

2

2

1

1

1

10

ARAMARK

474

Chick-fil-A

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Panda Express

Subway

Dunkin’

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Oath Pizza

Which Wich

Pizza Hut

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Freshii

Steak n Shake by Biglari

Raising Cane’s

Panera Bread

Auntie Anne’s

Jamba

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans

Tim Hortons

Village Juice Co.

Taco Bell

BurgerFi

Caribou Coffee

Chili’s

La Madeleine

McAlister’s Deli

Mooyah

Paciugo Gelato Caffé

Baja Fresh

Denny’s

Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop

Extreme Pita

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Quiznos

Rusty Taco

Smashburger

Wendy’s

112

88

39

34

23

21

21

19

16

12

10

10

9

8

6

6

6

4

4

3

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

11

GPS HOSPITALITY

469

Burger King

Pizza Hut

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

390

61

18

12

CMG COMPANIES

462

KFC

Sonic

Rent-A-Center

Ace Hardware

Taco Bell

Little Caesars

176

101

91

37

35

22

13

TASTY RESTAURANT GROUP

458

Pizza Hut

KFC

Burger King

Dunkin’

Taco Bell

Baskin-Robbins

183

164

55

37

13

6

14

CHARTER FOODS

453

Taco Bell

Long John Silver’s

KFC

A&W

Pizza Hut

373

42

26

6

6

15

AMPLER GROUP

437

Burger King

Taco Bell

Little Caesars

Church’s Texas Chicken

146

101

98

92

16

ANCHOR POINT MANAGEMENT/PACIFIC BELLS LLC

437

Taco Bell

European Wax Center

Buffalo Wild Wings

7 Brew

Fully Promoted

Signarama

279

75

65

16

1

1

17

SUMMIT RESTAURANT GROUP 

418

IHOP

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Que

278

111

29

18

K-MAC ENTERPRISES INC

405

Taco Bell

7 Brew

Whataburger

346

45

14

19

WKS RESTAURANT GROUP

387

Wendy’s

Denny’s

El Pollo Loco

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Blaze Pizza

137

123

69

50

8

20

TACALA

368

Taco Bell

7 Brew

359

9

21

JIB MANAGEMENT 

363

Jack in the Box

Denny’s

TGI Fridays

Sizzler

Corner Bakery Cafe

Super 8 by Wyndham

238

74

45

4

1

1

22

DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP (DRG)

358

Taco Bell

Arby’s

328

30

23

HARMAN MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

350

KFC

A&W

Taco Bell

Long John Silver’s

217

91

39

3

24

KOVAN GROUP/ DEKK GROUP/ NGP MANAGEMENT

343

Dunkin’

Baskin-Robbins

306

37

25

DESERT DE ORO FOODS

339

Taco Bell

Pizza Hut

KFC

226

83

30

26

QUALITY RESTAURANT GROUP

335

Pizza Hut

Sonic

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Arby’s

168

75

65

27

27

GS DALLAS GROUP/GSR GROUP

319

Wingstop

Subway

Massage Envy

European Wax Center

Fajita Pete’s

178

130

8

2

1

28

COMPASS GROUP USA

317

Chick-fil-A

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Panda Express

Papa Johns

Subway

Dunkin’

Pizza Hut

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans

Jamba

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Firehouse Subs

Taco Bell

Which Wich

Caribou Coffee

Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Slim Chickens

Steak n Shake by Biglari

Wendy’s

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Smashburger

Auntie Anne’s

Bojangles

KFC

Pita Pit

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Sbarro

The Habit Burger Grill

Tim Hortons

Baskin-Robbins

Blimpie

Burger King

Chili’s

Freshii

illy Caffé

Mod Pizza

Quiznos

63

53

32

24

23

18

10

7

6

6

6

5

5

5

4

4

4

4

4

4

3

3

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

29

PURPLE ROCK INVESTMENT COMPANY/ PURPLE SQUARE MANAGEMENT CO 

317

Dunkin’

Rent-A-Center

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Take 5 Oil Change Center

RimTyme

Baskin-Robbins

American Family Care

The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar

104

63

44

38

28

27

11

2

30

FEAST ENTERPRISES/ BESHAY ENTERPRISES/ DMSD FOODS

298

Jack in the Box

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Denny’s

Corner Bakery Cafe

268

14

12

4

31

THE COVELLI FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

281

Panera Bread

DQ Grill & Chill

O’Charley’s

DQ Treat

Oath Pizza

269

5

5

1

1

32

G & M OIL CO

279

Chevron

ExtraMile

149

130

33

LUIHN VANTEDGE PARTNERS/ VANTEDGE PARTNERS

277

Taco Bell

Dunkin’

KFC

Long John Silver’s

Take 5 Oil Change Center

Pizza Hut

173

78

16

4

4

2

34

EYM GROUP

272

Pizza Hut

Denny’s

KFC

Panera Bread

Taco Bell

142

58

49

20

3

35

TA OPERATING/ TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA

270

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Taco Bell

Subway

Burger King

Pizza Hut

Dunkin’

Black Bear Diner

Arby’s

IHOP

Baskin-Robbins

Charleys

Wendy’s

Fazoli’s

A&W

Caribou Coffee

Carl’s Jr.

DQ Treat

Jamba

KFC

Nathan’s Famous

Papa Johns

TacoTime

Tim Hortons

70

36

35

34

30

12

9

7

7

5

5

5

4

2

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

36

SODEXO

267

Chick-fil-A

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Subway

Dunkin’

Pizza Hut

Jamba

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Steak n Shake by Biglari

Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh

Taco Bell

Firehouse Subs

Panera Bread

Baskin-Robbins

Which Wich

Auntie Anne’s

Blaze Pizza

Burger King

Freshii

Godfather’s Pizza

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans

The Habit Burger Grill

Baja Fresh

Barry Bagels

DQ Treat

McAlister’s Deli

Mrs. Fields

NrGize Lifestyle Cafe

Papa Johns

68

63

21

19

17

8

8

7

6

5

5

5

4

4

3

3

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

37

AMPEX BRANDS

263

KFC

Pizza Hut

Long John Silver’s

Taco Bell

145

75

29

14

38

AKASH MANAGEMENT

242

Carl’s Jr.

Pieology Pizzeria

Wingstop

Jamba

Arby’s

164

41

16

13

8

39

FOURTEEN FOODS

241

DQ Grill & Chill

DQ Treat

238

3

40

ALVARADO RESTAURANT NATION/ ALVARADO HOLDINGS / PALO ALTO

238

Taco Bell

KFC

Pizza Hut

219

13

6

41

WARNER FOODS

237

Jack in the Box

Panera Bread

Del Taco

Noodles & Company

Black Bear Diner

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

148

50

22

14

2

1

42

COTTI FOODS CORPORATION

236

Wendy’s

Taco Bell

Pieology Pizzeria

125

106

5

43

MANNA

225

Wendy’s

Fazoli’s

Golden Corral

Jimmy John’s

150

65

9

1

44

FUGATE ENTERPRISES

223

Pizza Hut

Taco Bell

Sonic

133

75

15

45

ADT PIZZA

222

Pizza Hut

Taco Bell

Little Caesars

205

16

1

46

APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT

221

Hilton Garden Inn

Hampton Inn by Hilton

Courtyard by Marriott

Homewood Suites by Hilton

Residence Inn by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott

Home2 Suites by Hilton

TownePlace Suites by Marriott

SpringHill Suites by Marriott

AC Hotels by Marriott

Embassy Suites by Hilton

Hyatt Place

Marriott Hotels

Aloft Hotels

Hyatt House

40

37

35

30

29

10

10

9

6

4

4

3

2

1

1

47

NORTHWEST RESTAURANTS 

219

Taco Bell

KFC

A&W

148

59

12

48

ATTICUS FRANCHISE GROUP/

NOVARUS WELLNESS CONCEPTS MACKINAW HOLDING CORPORATION

212

Massage Envy

Sonic

European Wax Center

Crunch

98

96

12

6

49

H&S ENERGY PRODUCTS

208

Chevron

ExtraMile

Texaco

117

79

12

50

FRESH DINING CONCEPTS

207

Auntie Anne’s

Jamba

Cinnabon

Carvel

121

53

29

4

Source: FRANdata

Published: June 27th, 2025

