The Sweet Spot: Balancing AI and the Human Touch

When do you not want artificial intelligence (AI)? When those integrated voice response systems—you know, “Press 1 for customer support,” “Press 2 to throw your phone against the wall”—appeared decades ago, I remember people yelling, “Representative,” into their cell phone to talk to an actual human.

As more sophisticated AI bots begin to replace those systems, a balance needs to be struck between AI and human touch. For franchises, finding the sweet spot between these two elements can make or break customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and operational success.

What many franchises may not realize is that AI is likely already part of their ecosystem through tools employees and franchisees use every day. Yet without a cohesive franchisor-driven AI strategy, these tools can create inefficiencies, misaligned brand voices, and missed opportunities. By centralizing and thoughtfully integrating AI, franchisors can help their networks thrive.

Already embedded

Franchise employees and operators frequently rely on AI without realizing it. For instance:

Customer service tools. Chatbots and automated call centers handle common queries, reducing wait times for customers.

Marketing platforms. AI-driven tools like Mailchimp and Hootsuite optimize email campaigns, segment audiences, and suggest ideal posting times for social media.

Recruitment and hiring. Tools like LinkedIn Talent Solutions screen resumes or conduct initial candidate assessments.

POS systems. AI predicts inventory needs, manages dynamic pricing, and identifies upselling opportunities.

Workforce management. Platforms like When I Work optimize employee schedules, reducing labor costs and overstaffing.

Platforms like When I Work optimize employee schedules, reducing labor costs and overstaffing. Loyalty programs. AI personalizes rewards, crafting an engaging customer experience.

These tools are powerful, but when franchisees implement AI ad hoc, issues arise. For example, a chatbot on one franchise’s website may offer a different tone or level of service than another location. Similarly, relying on third-party AI tools can create brand inconsistencies, data privacy concerns, and operational silos.

The proper tools

To address these challenges, franchisors should provide centralized AI tools tailored to their network. Such tools bring immense value:

Maintaining brand voice and consistency Unified messaging. A franchisor-provided AI can standardize customer interactions, ensuring consistent tone and service quality across all locations.

Sentiment monitoring. AI can analyze text interactions, reviews, and emails to ensure brand values are upheld in every customer touchpoint. Centralized data insights Aggregated analytics. By pooling data from all franchisees, franchisors can deliver rich insights that franchisees wouldn't achieve individually. These insights inform decisions, from marketing to inventory.

Custom dashboards. Franchise-specific analytics highlight actionable opportunities for each location while leveraging brand-wide data trends. Scalable training and support Adaptive learning platforms. AI-powered training tools can onboard employees quickly and customize content based on learning speeds and gaps.

Virtual assistants. AI chatbots for franchisees can address operational questions, reducing dependence on support teams. Enhancing operational efficiency Predictive analytics. AI tools can forecast inventory needs, minimizing waste and shortages by using location-specific and brand-wide trends.

Labor optimization. Franchisees can rely on AI to predict foot traffic and adjust staffing levels accordingly, ensuring cost efficiency without sacrificing customer experience. Mitigating shadow AI risks Standardized tools. When employees use free or third-party AI (like ChatGPT for drafting emails), there's a risk of brand misalignment or sharing sensitive data. Franchisor-led tools prevent these issues.

When employees use free or third-party AI (like ChatGPT for drafting emails), there’s a risk of brand misalignment or sharing sensitive data. Franchisor-led tools prevent these issues. Privacy compliance. Centralized AI ensures adherence to data protection laws, safeguarding customer and operational data.

The right blend

While AI enhances efficiency and consistency, it cannot replace the unique value of human connection. Here’s how franchises can balance the two:

AI for routine tasks. Automate repetitive or low-complexity tasks, such as answering FAQs, sending reminders, or managing inventory.

Humans for emotional intelligence. Leave roles requiring empathy, nuanced decision-making, and creativity to employees. For example, resolving a frustrated customer's complaint or crafting a highly tailored marketing pitch.

Leave roles requiring empathy, nuanced decision-making, and creativity to employees. For example, resolving a frustrated customer’s complaint or crafting a highly tailored marketing pitch. Human-AI collaboration. Use AI to support employees, not replace them. For example, AI can provide a call center agent with real-time suggestions for resolving a customer’s issue, enabling fast and empathetic solutions.

Framework for decisions

To successfully deploy AI across a franchise network, franchisors should consider:

Strategic alignment. Ensure AI investments align with brand values and long-term goals.

Scalability. Choose tools that can grow alongside the franchise, serving both small and large locations.

Ease of adoption. Invest in user-friendly tools that franchisees can quickly implement and understand.

Invest in user-friendly tools that franchisees can quickly implement and understand. Feedback mechanisms. Continuously gather input from franchisees, employees, and customers to refine AI implementations.

AI is no longer a futuristic luxury; it’s already here, woven into the fabric of most franchise operations. At Goldfish Swim Schools’ Technology Team, we have a critical role to play in channeling this technology’s potential while ensuring it complements the irreplaceable human touch that defines great customer and employee experiences.

By centralizing AI tools and maintaining a balanced approach, franchises can deliver both efficiency and empathy at scale, creating a future-ready business that thrives in an increasingly digital world where people aren’t screaming at their keyboard just to connect with your brand.

Dennis Leskowski is chief technology officer at Goldfish Swim School Franchising LLC.