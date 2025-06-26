From Diagnosis to Franchise Growth: How One Cancer Survivor Built a Thriving Business and a Lasting Legacy Through Franchising

For many, franchising offers a path to professional independence. For me, it became a lifeline - a way to turn personal challenges into lasting impact.

Two key moments shaped my journey: starting a successful courier business in college and, at 37, facing a Stage 3 cancer diagnosis that reminded me life is fleeting and pushed me to pursue meaningful work. In 2021, after military and corporate careers, I became a first-time franchisee with Code Ninjas, a children’s coding education brand focused on community and future skills.

My cancer diagnosis transformed the business from just income to purpose and resilience, fueling my recovery and drive. Now cancer-free and running multiple locations in Northeast Florida, I’ve learned that franchising success comes down to mindset, mission, and the people around you. These are lessons that can help any franchise owner turn adversity into momentum.

1. Franchising Is a smart path, but it’s not passive

Franchising can be a powerful way to enter entrepreneurship with a proven system, but don’t mistake structure for simplicity. A franchise still requires your full commitment. I approached my first Code Ninjas location like launching a startup. I was on the ground every day, connecting with families, building local trust, and translating the brand’s mission into real impact.

Like most other franchises, Code Ninjas provides exactly what successful franchisees need, which includes dedicated training experts, flexible models that adapt to your local market, and comprehensive support systems that extend well beyond launch. The framework exists, but success requires showing up with energy, discipline, and drive. Success in franchising doesn’t come from following instructions alone. It comes from bringing them to life.

2. Your mindset Is your greatest asset

Running a business demands mental toughness. Whether you’re navigating a slow sales month, dealing with staffing shortages, or managing personal challenges, your mindset becomes your most powerful tool. For me, that challenge came in the form of a cancer diagnosis. But for others, it might be burnout, self-doubt, or just the everyday stress of entrepreneurship. Regardless of the obstacle, your mindset is what helps you stay focused, make smart decisions, and lead with purpose. Optimism doesn’t mean ignoring problems, but it instead means facing them head-on with the belief that you can adapt, grow, and come out stronger on the other side.

3. Build a business that gives back

Choose a business that feeds your soul, not just your bank account. I joined Code Ninjas because I wanted to make a meaningful difference, and I have seen firsthand how teaching kids to code builds confidence, creativity, and lifelong skills. When your work contributes to something greater, it fuels you through the highs and lows. If you’re considering a franchise, don’t just look at profitability. Ask if this work will bring purpose to your life. Will it positively impact others? Businesses that are rooted in purpose tend to thrive and endure.

4. Hire people who share your values

A great team is the backbone of any business, but it’s not just about skills on paper. I’ve learned to prioritize values like integrity, kindness, and grit over experience alone. You can teach someone how to use a system or manage a task, but you can’t teach them to care. The people you bring on will shape your culture and carry your mission forward, so be intentional. Look for those who lead with heart, show up consistently, and believe in what you're building together.

5. Think long-term, especially during the hard times

Entrepreneurship is full of unexpected turns, and it’s easy to get caught up in short-term challenges. During my cancer treatment, I realized the importance of stepping back and staying focused on the bigger picture. That mindset helped me make clearer, more strategic decisions, even when things felt uncertain. Whether you're expanding your business or navigating a tough day, it’s crucial to keep your long-term goals in view. When you operate with perspective and purpose, it becomes easier to adapt, solve problems, and make choices that truly move your business forward.

Franchising gave me a path to rebuild with purpose. It offered structure, support, and a chance to create something I could be proud of. This journey isn’t just about running a business. It’s about showing up with resilience, leading with heart, and staying committed even when it’s hard. Whether you’re just exploring franchising or trying to breathe new life into your current venture, it is important to remember that the road may not be smooth, but it’s full of potential and absolutely worth it.

Ryan Clark is a multi-unit franchisee with Code Ninjas in Northeast Florida.