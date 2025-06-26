Q&A with FirstLight Home Care Franchisees Don & Craig Randall

Name: Don and Craig Randall

Title: Co-Owners

Brand: FirstLight Home Care

Units: 12

Years in franchising: 14

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

We have been serial entrepreneurs for years, but after experiencing the impacts of the in-home care industry firsthand, we decided it was time to try our hand at franchising, specifically with FirstLight Home Care. Nearly two decades ago, Don’s mother lived in a nursing facility and wanted nothing more than to return home to spend her final days in peace and with her loved ones. Through the help of a nurse at her church, she was able to move back home, and this experience planted a seed in our hearts. Several years later, we decided it was time to enter a new industry, and we did so by purchasing our first FirstLight location in 2011. We wanted to help people and make a difference in their lives but needed the support from the franchisor and other franchisees.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

Driven by our own experience needing in-home care with a lack of suitable options for our family, we sought to enter the home care industry. After conducting some initial research and getting to know the corporate team, we chose to pursue FirstLight. Our goal is to help families and make the transition to receiving care a little bit easier. FirstLight has provided us with the support we needed to grow into new markets and bring care to families across South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

Adaptability is essential in this industry. After initially struggling financially, FirstLight advised us to network and follow the franchise plan. Since then, we’ve seen continued growth by being able to adapt, making the right connections and staying consistent. A love for people is also important. We’ve now grown to employ more than 500 people and we thoroughly enjoy seeing each of them succeed and receive the recognition they deserve.

Leaders must be mentally flexible, strong, and aware of both local and national industry trends. Maintaining positive customer service techniques and staying up-to-date on evolving service industry trends is critical to ensuring that your business is offering the best service possible. Additionally, successful service brand franchisees view everyone they meet as a salesperson. By building a community and making positive impressions, they can create their own network of referral sources.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

Buying into a service brand guarantees an established and successful business model, as well as a franchisor and franchisee support network, brand recognition, and access to franchise training programs that will help guide your business and allow for growth. With these assets available to you and a passion for service, there’s no reason not to use them to your advantage and grow with the brand.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time?

Having the executive team together for roundtable discussions is essential. Our team of three is all local and able to meet to discuss pressing issues, as well as take our different perspectives into account and ultimately make the best decisions for our business. Crucial, real-time decisions require more than a single perspective, and we’re grateful to have three experienced leaders be able to weigh in on everything, as well as have the support and advice of the corporate team.

Maintaining open communication and considering diverse viewpoints leads to better outcomes. Strong leadership dictates following priorities and preventing setbacks from overshadowing successes. In order to grow, you must push through the hardships and always put the business and your people first.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

Everyone you meet is a testimonial to you and your business. Establishing the right relationships in your community builds an entire referral network for your services. Hiring experienced sales professionals helps get your business in front of the right people.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

Before investing in a service brand, thoroughly research current owners, online resources, and ask detailed questions in order to grasp the business and its culture. Clearly define your product's offerings and the market demands it addresses. It’s also important to understand your competition and their offerings and see how you can offer a better service. Additionally, it’s crucial to determine the level of support you will receive from the franchisor and decide if it is enough to help you succeed.