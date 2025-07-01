Partners Open MilkShake Factory in Hilton Head

Julie Thomas, Dana Soucy, and Brent Howard recently opened their first MilkShake Factory in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The new unit is located at 1201 Main St.

"We were drawn to Hilton Head because it's more than just a vacation spot; it's a community," Soucy said. "We wanted to open a place where both locals and visitors could come together over something fun, nostalgic, and delicious. MilkShake Factory brings that experience to life."

While this is their only location on the island, the group has two more stores planned for Savannah, Georgia.

"There's a real opportunity here to become part of the everyday rhythm of the island, not just for tourists, but for families and neighbors who live here year-round," Thomas said. "We're excited to offer something that adds a little sweetness to people's day."

Every item is made with MilkShake Factory's signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using an exclusive recipe.

Howard added, "From the very beginning, we've been impressed by the care and craft behind MilkShake Factory, from the quality of the ingredients to the guest experience. We knew this was something special that we wanted to bring to Hilton Head."