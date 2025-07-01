 Partners Open MilkShake Factory in Hilton Head

Partners Open MilkShake Factory in Hilton Head

By: M. Scott Morris | 1,037 Reads | 2 Shares

Partners Open MilkShake Factory in Hilton Head

Julie Thomas, Dana Soucy, and Brent Howard recently opened their first MilkShake Factory in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The new unit is located at 1201 Main St.

"We were drawn to Hilton Head because it's more than just a vacation spot; it's a community," Soucy said. "We wanted to open a place where both locals and visitors could come together over something fun, nostalgic, and delicious. MilkShake Factory brings that experience to life."

While this is their only location on the island, the group has two more stores planned for Savannah, Georgia.

"There's a real opportunity here to become part of the everyday rhythm of the island, not just for tourists, but for families and neighbors who live here year-round," Thomas said. "We're excited to offer something that adds a little sweetness to people's day."

Every item is made with MilkShake Factory's signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using an exclusive recipe.

Howard added, "From the very beginning, we've been impressed by the care and craft behind MilkShake Factory, from the quality of the ingredients to the guest experience. We knew this was something special that we wanted to bring to Hilton Head."

Published: July 1st, 2025

Share this Feature

Jersey Mike's Subs
SPONSORED CONTENT
Jersey Mike's Subs
SPONSORED CONTENT
Jersey Mike's Subs
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Bojangles
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

STAY CONNECTED

Subscribe to our newsletters to stay informed on the hottest trends in Franchising.


FRANCHISE TOPICS

Marco's Pizza®
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 24-27TH, 2026

American Family Care
With more than 300 active locations in 30 states and dozens more in development, American Family Care is America’s #1 Urgent Care Franchise.
Cash Required:
$550,000
Learn More
The Goddard School
Expand your portfolio with a trusted leader in early childhood education. Enter the thriving $71B childcare industry with a premium brand, proven...
Cash Required:
$300,000
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters