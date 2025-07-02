 Blevins, Vaughn Open Huddle House in South Carolina

By: M. Scott Morris | 1,046 Reads | 2 Shares

Franchisees and multi-unit owners Todd Blevins and Laneal Vaughn recently opened a Huddle House in Camden, South Carolina.

"We are ecstatic to be back in Camden! The community has embraced us, including customers and employees. We've been able to generate a nice buzz for the restaurant, and folks are very excited for the Huddle House rebirth in the area," said Laneal Vaughn, franchisee for Huddle House. "The environment for employees in the area has contributed to our success, and we look forward to other opportunities and other states to grow the brand."

Within less than a year, Blevins and Vaughn have grown their Huddle House portfolio to 13 restaurants. In addition to Camden, the entrepreneurs own four other restaurants in South Carolina as well as four in Georgia, three in North Carolina, and one in Missouri.

"We are thrilled to partner with Laneal and Todd, who are incredibly passionate about Huddle House and have been pivotal in our growth," said Peter Ortiz, chief development officer for Ascent Hospitality Development. "Multi-unit owners speak to the strength of our brand and their confidence in its growth potential. We are excited to watch them continue to expand in new and existing markets, bringing our quality, homestyle food, and exceptional hospitality to more communities."

Published: July 2nd, 2025

