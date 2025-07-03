Q&A with Woodhouse Spa Franchisee Amy Adams

Name: Amy Adams

Title: Multi-Unit Franchise Owner

Brands: Woodhouse Spa

Units: 3; Maple Grove, MN; Woodbury, MN; and Roseville, MN

Years in franchising: 9

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I didn’t initially set out to buy into a franchise. I was simply captivated by the Woodhouse Spa experience. After a visit to a location in Florida, I couldn’t stop thinking about how exceptional it was. I had no idea at the time it was a franchise. As someone with a background in marketing and employee engagement, I was struck by how well the brand delivered on every sensory and emotional level. When we moved to Minnesota and couldn’t find a similar spa experience, the idea of bringing that level of service to my community felt incredibly meaningful. Partnering with a service brand like Woodhouse allowed me to leverage a proven model while focusing on what I love most, which is curating customer experiences.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

The spa industry wasn’t an obvious choice for me initially. But once I experienced Woodhouse, it all clicked. I was looking for a business I could truly believe in, and Woodhouse made that easy. It wasn’t about the industry as much as it was about the brand and how it made people feel. I had always planned to own a small business eventually, and when I couldn’t find a comparable spa after moving, I realized there was an opportunity to fill that gap with something I genuinely loved.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

With a service brand, you’re not just selling a product, you’re delivering a consistent, memorable experience. That requires empathy, attention to detail, and operational discipline. My marketing background helps a lot, but I’ve also had to become well-versed in team leadership, customer service, and back-end operations. My husband, who joined the business full-time after retiring as a chief development officer brings strong financial oversight. Together, we blend our skill sets to lead with both heart and strategy.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

Service brands, especially in wellness, create lasting emotional connections. You become part of someone’s routine or celebration, their self-care or recovery. That emotional loyalty is powerful. With Woodhouse, the advantage is also the support network. We have an incredibly engaged franchisee community that shares insights, learns from each other, and even enjoys a little friendly competition.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time?

Clear roles, strong communication, and trusting your team are essential. My husband and I run the business 50/50, and we’re very hands-on, but we also focus on empowering our staff and building a culture that runs smoothly even when we’re not present. Knowing what’s most important to the business, whether that’s team development, guest satisfaction, or financial metrics, and keeping that front and center helps guide our decisions.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

Marketing is in my DNA, so I lean heavily into local PR, community partnerships, and storytelling. From TV segments to digital campaigns, we’ve focused on building strong brand awareness. That said, we also learned the hard way that you can’t assume people know who you are after just opening your doors. Education and experience are key. Once people experience Woodhouse, they’re usually hooked.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

Do your homework and spend time inside the brand, not just the business model, but the day-to-day experience. Woodhouse isn’t a “spa in a box.” It’s a sophisticated, premium franchise that requires real investment of both money and time. The first few years can be hard, as with any new business. But if you’re passionate about people and committed to doing things the right way, it’s incredibly rewarding. Talk to existing owners. Visit multiple locations. Make sure it resonates with your values and lifestyle.