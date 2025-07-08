Cugines To Develop Dogtopia Units in Tri-State Region

Joe Cugine, the multi-unit operator behind 80 Wendy's, 14 Taco Bell, and four Jersey Mike's Subs locations, is expanding into new territory. Teaming up with his daughter Carly, the seasoned franchisee has signed a multi-unit agreement with Dogtopia, the country's largest pet wellness franchise.

The Cugines are currently operating one Dogtopia location and are in the process of acquiring a second. They've committed to building centers across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Carly, already an investor in three Wendy's restaurants, will lead daily operations of the Dogtopia locations.

"We researched the finest franchises in the industry, regardless of sector. Dogtopia continued to rise to the top. It wasn't in our initial consideration set, but the more we investigated, we became convinced that they were the right franchise to be involved with," Joe Cugine said. "I think Dogtopia is really hitting its stride as a franchisor, and I believe that the best days are ahead of us. We have been delighted with the resources and the support we've received to date."

Dogtopia appealed to the father-daughter team not just for its systems and support, but also for its broader mission: enhancing dog wellness through daycare, boarding, and spa services that are science-driven and love-delivered. The brand's maturity, technology platform, and leadership also factored into their decision to diversify beyond food.

"It's always exciting to attract experienced franchise operators who are diversifying their portfolio," said Alex Samios, chief growth officer at Dogtopia. "We're thrilled to welcome Joe and Carly to the Dogtopia family. Their incredible experience with other franchises will make them a strong fit for our brand, and we're excited to support their growth and success."