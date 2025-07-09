 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for July

By: Kevin Behan | 712 Reads | 1 Shares

International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for July

Each month, we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your July look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Golden Corral Opens Its Fourth Location in Puerto Rico

Little Caesars Looks To Grow in India

Slim Chickens Expands UK Footprint with New Openings in Chichester and Staines

The Social Gaming Group Goes For The Bullseye As North America Expansion Begins With Toronto Venue

Tommy’s Express Opens First Location in France

World Gym International Signs Master Franchise Agreement for Brazil

Published: July 9th, 2025

