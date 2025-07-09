Whole Factor Inc. Signs 40-Unit Fatburger Deal

Spike Singh and his team at Whole Factor Inc. are doubling down on Fatburger. In addition to a previous 14-unit development agreement, the Florida-based group has signed a new deal to open 40 additional restaurants across the state over the next decade.

"We are excited to grow Fatburger across the state with Whole Factor Inc., bringing our fresh, handcrafted burgers to more communities in the Tampa and Orlando areas in addition to entering the Jacksonville market," Singh said.

Whole Factor's new commitment includes expansion into Jacksonville with the next opening slated for Orange Park later this year. The plan will more than triple Fatburger's footprint in Florida.

"Two years ago, Fatburger made its return to the state of Florida after a 20-year absence, and we are not looking back," said Taylor Wiederhorn, co-CEO and chief development officer of Fat Brands. "Our Riverview and Celebration locations have exceeded expectations with an incredible fanbase that loves our cooked-to-order burgers, fries, and hand-scooped milkshakes. Whole Factor is an excellent partner that understands what makes Fatburger such a unique, beloved brand, and their future growth will cement Fatburger as a key burger player in the state of Florida."