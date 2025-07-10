Building a Franchise Business and Bonds Across Multiple Generations

Franchising has long offered a proven path to entrepreneurship, but for many, it’s also a way to build something meaningful with the people closest to them. When structured intentionally, a franchise business can become a vehicle for legacy, leadership, and long-term impact across generations.

Family-run businesses are nothing new, but the franchise model offers unique advantages. With established systems and brand recognition, franchisees can focus on execution, accountability, and growth. When those efforts are shared with family members, each person can contribute their skills while staying aligned with a shared vision.

The power of family in franchising

I originally entered the food franchise world two decades ago, eventually expanding into multiple brands and concepts across Southern Ohio and the surrounding region. As the business grew, I brought my sons into the fold, each taking on responsibilities aligned with their talents and the needs of the operation.

That division of labor didn’t come from hierarchy; it came from identifying our strengths. We’ve learned that the most successful multigenerational partnerships are built not just on trust, but on mutual respect and defined responsibilities.

That’s one of the core lessons I try to pass along to other franchisees. Franchising isn’t just about scaling units — it’s about scaling leadership. And when you involve family, you’re not just building a business. You’re modeling a way of working, solving problems, and staying committed to something bigger than yourself.

The advantage of a family-owned operation

Working with family means you know who you can count on. You also know that disagreements are part of the process. The key is finding a rhythm and assigning responsibilities based on individual strengths, not titles. We all have a stake in making decisions that benefit the business long-term.

This type of structure also builds trust among staff. Our employees see that we are present and invested. We are not absentee owners, and that makes a difference in how the team operates.

Lessons from the long haul

Franchising offers a clear path to ownership, but it’s not a shortcut to success. Whether you’re just starting or expanding an existing portfolio, you need to treat it like a long game. Success doesn’t come from signing a franchise agreement. It comes from showing up every day, solving problems, and staying accountable to your team and your guests.

Start by choosing a concept that matches your energy and reflects your values. If you’re chasing a trend, you’ll be out of the game the moment it shifts. But if the brand feels like something you’d be proud to put your name on, you’ll put in the effort it takes to build it right.

Lean into the systems and support your franchisor offers, but never expect the playbook to run itself. You need to know your numbers, watch your labor, manage inventory, and build relationships in your community. People can tell when you’re truly invested.

If you are building with family, remember it’s a gift, not a guarantee. Find the right balance of structure and flexibility. Communicate constantly. Respect each other’s roles. When it works, there’s nothing more fulfilling than growing something together and knowing it will outlast you.

Ed Newsome is the owner and area developer of three Hot Head Burritos franchises in Southern Ohio, where he operates as part of a multigenerational family business alongside his sons, Kyle and Kurt.