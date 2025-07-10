Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, July 2025

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#138, July 8, 2025). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

GlobalVue Country Ranking July 2025

Economic Conditions Outlook, June 2025

The 40 Best Countries in the World, As Determined by the People

CEO Confidence Registers Sharpest Fall-off in a Half Century

The Yuxi Circle: The World’s Most Densely Populated Area

The Dollar Index Slumps 10.8 Percent in Biggest First-Half Loss Since 1973

Top Ten Emerging Technologies of 2025

Unlocking M&A Success in the Franchise Industry

Brand Global News Section: Burger King, Firehouse Subs, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, Popeyes, and YUM China.

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.





