Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, July 2025
We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#138, July 8, 2025). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.
GlobalVue Country Ranking July 2025
Economic Conditions Outlook, June 2025
The 40 Best Countries in the World, As Determined by the People
CEO Confidence Registers Sharpest Fall-off in a Half Century
The Yuxi Circle: The World’s Most Densely Populated Area
The Dollar Index Slumps 10.8 Percent in Biggest First-Half Loss Since 1973
Top Ten Emerging Technologies of 2025
Unlocking M&A Success in the Franchise Industry
Brand Global News Section: Burger King, Firehouse Subs, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, Popeyes, and YUM China.
Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.
