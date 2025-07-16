California City Tops Credit Card Delinquencies List
With the number of delinquent credit card accounts rising by as much as 29% in certain cities over the past year, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its updated report on the Cities Where Credit Card Delinquency Is Increasing the Most. The report highlights the cities where residents are facing the greatest financial challenges.
"Credit card delinquency is increasing the most in Fremont, California, as the city's residents were delinquent on nearly 29% more credit card tradelines in Q1 2025 than Q1 2024," said John Kiernan, WalletHub editor. "Fremont's rising delinquency rate may have less to do with new debt and more to do with the growing difficulty of managing existing balances, as they had the 84th highest credit card debt in Q1 2025."
Increasing the most:
1. Fremont, California
2. Plano, Texas
3. Seattle
4. Spokane, Washington
5. Newark, New Jersey
6. Santa Ana, California
7. Anchorage, Arkansas
8. Washington, D.C.
9. Jersey City, New Jersey
10. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Increasing the least:
91. Madison, Wisconsin
92. Norfolk, Virginia
93. Richmond, Virginia
94. Greensboro, North Carolina
95. New York
96. Louisville, Kentucky
97. Omaha, Nebraska
98. Oklahoma City
99. Lincoln, Nebraska
100. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
For the full report and to see where your city ranks, click here.
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
STAY CONNECTED
Subscribe to our newsletters to stay informed on the hottest trends in Franchising.
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Franchise Development
- Featured Franchise Stories
$150,000
$30,000