California City Tops Credit Card Delinquencies List

With the number of delinquent credit card accounts rising by as much as 29% in certain cities over the past year, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its updated report on the Cities Where Credit Card Delinquency Is Increasing the Most. The report highlights the cities where residents are facing the greatest financial challenges.

"Credit card delinquency is increasing the most in Fremont, California, as the city's residents were delinquent on nearly 29% more credit card tradelines in Q1 2025 than Q1 2024," said John Kiernan, WalletHub editor. "Fremont's rising delinquency rate may have less to do with new debt and more to do with the growing difficulty of managing existing balances, as they had the 84th highest credit card debt in Q1 2025."

Increasing the most:

1. Fremont, California

2. Plano, Texas

3. Seattle

4. Spokane, Washington

5. Newark, New Jersey

6. Santa Ana, California

7. Anchorage, Arkansas

8. Washington, D.C.

9. Jersey City, New Jersey

10. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Increasing the least:

91. Madison, Wisconsin

92. Norfolk, Virginia

93. Richmond, Virginia

94. Greensboro, North Carolina

95. New York

96. Louisville, Kentucky

97. Omaha, Nebraska

98. Oklahoma City

99. Lincoln, Nebraska

100. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

