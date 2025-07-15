FCXC Panel Celebrates the Power of Personal Connection

Big brands win when they think small—neighborhood small. Personalization at scale might be the holy grail of customer experience, but in franchising, it's powered by more than marketing tech and automation. It takes empowered local owners, community-rooted events, and brand experiences that feel real, not manufactured.

That was the heartbeat of "Humanizing CX: The Power of Personal Connection—Creating Personalized Experiences Through Multi-Channel Engagement in Franchise Brands," a panel during the 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Conference. Six franchise leaders shared how they use big events and special moments to turn customers into loyal advocates.

As moderator, Marci Kleinsasser, VP of marketing and franchise development for Home Franchise Concepts, set the tone by highlighting the dual audience franchise marketers serve.

"In franchising, we're not just marketing to customers," she said. "We're empowering local owners to create meaningful experiences in their communities."

Kleinsasser pushed the panel beyond the usual talk of tactics and focused on impact: How do localized moments add up? The discussion centered on building emotional connection in an increasingly digital world.

Cassie Gato

VP, marketing, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel

Gato described how K9 Resorts turns luxury pet care into a community touchpoint. "People treat their dogs like family, so our brand events need to feel like they're part of the family too," she said.

She explained how K9 Resorts creates big, personal moments for both dogs and their owners. Grand opening events have become full-scale celebrations, featuring DJs, branded photo ops, and gourmet treats.

"We want the dogs to have as much fun as the humans," she said.

Gato noted that these events do more than generate buzz both on the ground and across social media. They also introduce franchisees as trusted local partners.

"We bake in press opportunities, but what really drives attention is how we make the experience memorable," she said.

Stephanie Hill

VP, marketing, Massage LuXe

Hill emphasized the importance of creating immersive, memorable experiences at the local level and then extending their impact through smart follow-up. One of MassageLuXe's initiatives centered on open house events that blended education with relaxation. Guests could tour the spa, enjoy complimentary services, and take part in wellness-centered activities.

"We treat our events like brand experiences," Hill said. "It's not just about tours and discounts. We build in touchpoints—pampering, food, maybe a yoga class—so people feel the wellness message we're trying to send."

The brand invited clients to share what self-care meant to them. Those who submitted their thoughts were entered into a contest to receive free memberships. The stories that came back were unexpectedly personal. Guests talked about managing stress, recovering from burnout, or carving out time for themselves after years of caregiving. Hill and her team turned testimonials into social media and email content, spotlighting real customer voices to reinforce the brand's mission.

"It became more than just a campaign," she said. "We were hearing why what we do actually matters."

Wendi Raeuchle

Director, marketing, Ivy Kids Early Learning Center

For Raeuchle, trust is the currency of customer experience, especially when children are involved. "When families trust us with their children, that's the deepest brand promise we can make," she said.

Ivy Kids hosts seasonal events, charity drives, and campus tours that go beyond promotion; they build emotional connections. "When people come to an event and feel the warmth of our teachers and directors firsthand, they remember it. That's how we convert hearts before we convert leads," she said.

She described how Ivy Kids uses big events to establish trust with families before they ever enroll. "Our open houses are designed to reflect our values," she said. "We let parents and kids explore together, ask questions, and meet the teachers."

Raeuchle added that these events often become storytelling moments for franchisees. "A parent might say, 'My child didn't want to leave,' and that becomes a quote we share on social," she said.

Brandy Ward

Director, sales and design, Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up

Ward spotlighted how Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up bring personal connection into the home renovation experience—starting even before the first cabinet is removed. Homeowners are invited to engage directly through an online planning form, where they can share personal preferences and project goals.

"It's not just about the layout or finishes," Ward said. "We ask them what matters to them: how they use the space, what makes them feel at home. That starts the relationship off on the right foot."

That human connection continues during the renovation itself. Contractors show up each day with small gifts for the homeowners—coffee, candles, or treats tailored to what they've learned about the family.

"It's a little unexpected moment of delight," Ward said. "And it became contagious. Some of the homeowners started giving things back: homemade muffins, thank-you notes, even lunch for the crew."

Ward said those moments build trust and turn a potentially stressful home project into a shared, memorable experience. "It's emotional work even if it's construction," she said, "and when you lead with empathy, people remember it."